NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL MNF Week 4 Most Bet Anytime Touchdown: Jets-Dolphins, Bengals-Broncos

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns from BetMGM, featuring the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.

Justin Fields (+210)

Fields’s dual-threat ability is driving bettors toward him as a strong touchdown candidate. His legs make him as dangerous inside the 10 as any running back.

Tee Higgins (+275)

Bettors love Higgins’s size and red-zone usage. With defenses focusing on Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins could be the primary beneficiary of scoring opportunities.

J.K. Dobbins (-140)

The public is confident in his goal-line role. Denver has shown willingness to feed Dobbins inside the five, making him one of the safer touchdown bets on the board.

Courtland Sutton (+130)

Sutton has established himself as a steady red-zone threat. At plus-money, bettors see value in his chemistry with Bo Nix.

Breece Hall (+150)

Known for his big-play ability, Hall doesn’t need many touches to score. Bettors are backing him to break off an explosive play or find the end zone on a designed run.

