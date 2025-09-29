MNF Doubleheader: Best NFL Anytime TD Scorers (9/29)

‌



NFL fans are treated to a primetime doubleheader as Week 4 comes to a close.

The action begins at 7:15 p.m. ET as the Miami Dolphins (0-3) host AFC East rival New York Jets (0-3), followed by the Denver Broncos (1-2) welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) to Mile High.

Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for each game!

DEN TE Evan Engram Anytime TD (+390) vs. Bengals

Engram is set to return to the lineup after missing last week’s game with a back injury. While the veteran is off to a slow start, the Bengals have surrendered four red zone targets and two touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Engram’s combination of size and athleticism still creates mismatches. Perhaps this is the week he makes his presence felt.

MIA RB Ollie Gordon II Anytime TD (+330) vs. Jets

After logging just three carries over Miami’s first two games, Gordon saw his role expand in Week 3, rushing nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown. Notably, three of those carries came inside the red zone. That usage sets up well against a Jets defense that has surrendered the second-most red-zone touches to opposing running backs. If last week was any indication of Mike McDaniel’s plans, Gordon could very well hit paydirt for the second straight contest.

