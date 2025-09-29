Live NowLive
NFL · 4 hours ago

Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Week 4 in the NFL wraps up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Miami Dolphins (0-3) host AFC East rival New York Jets (0-3), followed by the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) taking on the Denver Broncos (1-2) in Mile High.

Here are my top player prop bets for the action:

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

NYJ RB Braelon Allen OVER 18.5 Rushing Yards (-112) @ Dolphins

While Breece Hall remains the starter, Allen saw a season-high in snaps last week (23), turning six carries into 30 yards while adding 17 yards through the air. Miami’s defense has been getting gashed on the ground, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game. If Allen maintains even a similar workload, he should have a clear path to clearing this number. Give me the Over.

DEN CB Pat Surtain II to Record an Interception (+500) vs. Bengals

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has thrown five interceptions in just two appearances since stepping in for the injured Joe Burrow (toe), and now he faces one of the league’s most suffocating defenses. All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II anchors Denver’s secondary, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who is expected to shadow star wideout Ja’Marr Chase throughout the night. That matchup should give Surtain plenty of chances to jump a route and secure his first interception of the season.

