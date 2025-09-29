NFL MNF Week 4 Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Jets-Dolphins, Bengals-Broncos
Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football first touchdown from BetMGM, featuring the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.
Courtland Sutton (DEN) +700
Sutton’s consistent red-zone usage makes him a prime candidate to score first. Bettors see him as Denver’s best chance to strike early.
Justin Fields (NYJ) +1400
At long odds, Fields’s rushing threat gives him sneaky value. Many believe the Jets could script an early designed run to capitalize on his athleticism.
J.K. Dobbins (DEN) +475
Dobbins is drawing action as Denver’s featured back. If the Broncos get close on their opening drive, bettors expect him to get the first crack at a touchdown.
De’Von Achane (MIA) +500
Achane’s explosive speed makes him a quick-strike option. Bettors are banking on him breaking free for an early score.
Breece Hall (NYJ) +800
Hall’s ability to score from distance appeals to bettors who think he can create an opening-drive highlight and cash this early.
