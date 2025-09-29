NFL MNF Week 4 Most Bet 1st Touchdown: Jets-Dolphins, Bengals-Broncos

‌



Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football first touchdown from BetMGM, featuring the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Sutton’s consistent red-zone usage makes him a prime candidate to score first. Bettors see him as Denver’s best chance to strike early.

At long odds, Fields’s rushing threat gives him sneaky value. Many believe the Jets could script an early designed run to capitalize on his athleticism.

Dobbins is drawing action as Denver’s featured back. If the Broncos get close on their opening drive, bettors expect him to get the first crack at a touchdown.

Achane’s explosive speed makes him a quick-strike option. Bettors are banking on him breaking free for an early score.

Hall’s ability to score from distance appeals to bettors who think he can create an opening-drive highlight and cash this early.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.