NFL · 22 hours ago

Should You Sell High and Trade Marvin Harrison Jr of the Arizona Cardinals?

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Should You Sell High and Trade Marvin Harrison Jr of the Arizona Cardinals?
Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals: Buy or Sell in Fantasy Football?

The First Splash, But Inconsistency Lingers

Harrison Jr. finally rewarded fantasy managers with a breakout-style performance, finishing with around 18 points thanks to a touchdown in his primetime matchup. The problem? That was sandwiched between long stretches of disappearing acts. Harrison looked shaky for much of the game, giving up on a route that resulted in an interception and struggling with timing alongside Kyler Murray. While the stat line looks promising, the eye test says there’s still a disconnect.

Fantasy Market Reaction: Sell High?

The big question is whether this was a turning point or just a mirage. For managers, the market value matters:

  • If you drafted Harrison in the 3rd or 4th round, trading him now means selling at a discount. Most savvy managers won’t pay full price after a shaky start.

  • At best, you might net a return closer to 7th-round value, the kind of buy-low package that appeals to risk-takers but frustrates sellers.

In other words, Harrison’s stock has rebounded slightly, but he hasn’t regained elite trade value.

Arizona’s Reality: Force-Feeding the Rookie

The Cardinals may have stumbled upon the blueprint in the second half: force-feed Harrison targets. With their offense struggling to find consistency, leaning on the rookie’s elite talent may be the only way to stabilize the passing attack. That’s good news for Harrison’s rest-of-season fantasy outlook, but it comes with volatility. He’ll see volume, but the execution will be hit-or-miss until he and Murray develop sharper chemistry.

Betting Angle: Player Props & Futures

Oddsmakers are adjusting Harrison’s player prop lines weekly, especially after his touchdown grab reignited some hype. But here’s where the betting market comes into play:

  • Receiving Yards Props: Still set modestly, given his inconsistency. The “over” is appealing if you believe the Cardinals commit to peppering him with targets.

  • Touchdown Props: Harrison remains Arizona’s top red-zone threat, and at plus-money odds to score in many weeks, bettors may find value.

  • Offensive Rookie of the Year Futures: After a slow start, his odds lengthened. But if Arizona sticks with the force-feed strategy, those numbers could tighten quickly.

Verdict: Hold with Upside, But Don’t Overpay

Fantasy managers should hold Harrison Jr. rather than sell at a discount. Trading him now likely nets too little value, and his volume upside makes him a strong candidate for second-half surges. Bettors can take advantage of his weekly props, especially if sportsbooks lag behind Arizona’s game-plan shift.

In short, Harrison Jr. remains a volatile WR2 in fantasy, with WR1 upside in any given week—but only if Murray sharpens up.

 

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.

 

 

