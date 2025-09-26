NFL Week 4 Most Bet 1st Touchdowns: Cookin’ With Gas

‌



The first touchdown scorer market has become one of the most popular prop bets for NFL fans and bettors, offering big payouts for predicting who will strike first. Week 4 features some of the league’s most explosive offensive weapons, and BetMGM’s betting splits show heavy action on a mix of star playmakers and emerging red-zone threats.

Let’s break down the most bet first touchdown scorer props for Week 4.

Jordan Mason 1st Touchdown (+425)

Jordan Mason has been the Minnesota Vikings’ most efficient runner, racking up 214 yards on 5.3 yards per carry with three touchdowns this season. Two of those scores came last week in a breakout performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s also added three receptions, proving he can be involved near the goal line as both a runner and receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense has been vulnerable to backs, allowing two touchdowns and the 10th-most receiving yards (108) to the position. That makes Mason a prime candidate to punch it in first.

James Cook 1st Touchdown (+400)

James Cook has been unstoppable for the Buffalo Bills in 2025, ranking second in the NFL with 284 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per carry while tying for the league lead with four touchdowns. He’s scored in all three games this year and is coming off a season where he found the end zone 16 times, including two games in the postseason. Cook scored in 14 games in 2024, showing remarkable consistency. The New Orleans Saints’ defense has given up four touchdowns to running backs already this season, making Cook one of the most popular first TD bets on the board.

Justin Jefferson 1st Touchdown (+650)

Justin Jefferson continues to be a top red-zone target, with 200 yards and a touchdown through three games in 2025. Last year, he scored 10 times, finding the end zone in eight games. Facing a Steelers defense that has allowed the fifth-most yards per game (386.0) and 25.7 points per contest, Jefferson offers explosive play potential right out of the gate. His chemistry with Carson Wentz in Minnesota’s offense keeps him near the top of bettors’ lists.

DK Metcalf 1st Touchdown (+800)

DK Metcalf’s size and contested-catch ability make him Pittsburgh‘s most dangerous scoring threat. He’s already tallied 135 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions this year, finding paydirt in two of three games. The Vikings’ defense has been stingy, giving up just one touchdown to wide receivers this season, but bettors are backing Metcalf’s upside at +800 odds. He remains one of the premier red-zone mismatches in football.

Jahmyr Gibbs 1st Touchdown (+360)

Jahmyr Gibbs has quickly become one of the Detroit Lions’ most reliable weapons. He’s totaled 180 rushing yards on 4.2 YPC and caught 18 of 19 targets for 73 yards, while scoring three rushing touchdowns, tied for second in the NFL. Last season, Gibbs scored 20 total touchdowns across 12 games, including the playoffs. Against a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed seven total touchdowns this season, his dual-threat role makes him one of the most bet first-TD options of Week 4.

NFL Week 4 1st Touchdown Market Closing Bell

The Week 4 first touchdown scorer market at BetMGM is packed with star power. James Cook’s scoring streak and Jahmyr Gibbs’ dual-threat explosiveness headline the action, while Jordan Mason’s breakout role and proven stars like Justin Jefferson and DK Metcalf round out the board. With so many red-zone options in play, bettors are chasing both consistency and big-odds value.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets