10 Best Defenses in the NFL Right Now (Week 4)

As Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant claimed, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships." It’s one of the oldest adages of gridiron football because it’s true.

1) Green Bay Packers

Notably, the Green Bay Packers (2-1) have been a defensive force in 2025. The Pack is allowing only 14.7 PPG entering Week 4, which is currently the NFL’s stingiest clip. Green Bay can impose its will at all three levels of the defense. Incidentally, they have surrendered just 232.7 total yards per game to this point, which is third in the league. It makes sense that FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Packers with the third-shortest odds (+750) to win Super Bowl LX.

2) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns (1-2) are coming off one of their best wins of the past three years. Cleveland can attribute the majority of their recent victory to a suffocating defense. Currently, the Browns are surrendering 204.3 total yards per game (YPG) and only 57.3 rushing YPG, both figures lead the NFL by a significant margin. Additionally, Cleveland employs a quality unit in the secondary, allowing only 162.0 YPG through the air.

3) Atlanta Falcons

Despite an erroneous Week-3 performance, the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) are still a top defense to look out for in 2025. Right now, Atlanta is second in the NFL in total yardage surrendered (227.3 YPG). From there, they are listed fourth in takeaways, having logged four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. This Falcons group boasts both experience and talent, especially in the middle; watch out for a bounce-back effort from Atlanta in Week 4.

4) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) are currently operating with a defense that is ranked fourth in scoring (16.7 PPG) and eighth in total yardage surrendered (276.7 YPG). That is uplifting to see, considering the Bolts were also the NFL’s stingiest team from a year ago, giving up just 17.7 PPG in 2024. Back in the present, this group is dealing with injuries, yet it has not missed a beat. It also helps, both in the standings and from a confidence perspective, that the Chargers have already defeated all three of their AFC West foes in 2025.

5) San Francisco 49ers

Perhaps no team has weathered more injuries over the past five years than the San Francisco 49ers (3-0). In 2025, San Francisco is once again employing a next-man-up mentality. Regardless, they are off to an undefeated start behind a defense that’s allowing just 16.3 PPG (third). The Niners are tough sideline-to-sideline, giving up 162.0 total YPG. Presently, that ranks amongst the NFL’s top-five teams; it should be noted that S.F. is labeled as the divisional favorite (+110 odds) at FanDuel Sportsbook, despite its offense scoring only 19.7 PPG.

6) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) are ravaging their opponents in the current campaign. After three weeks of action, the Jaguars lead the NFL with a whopping nine takeaways. That includes seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Outside of turnovers, the Jags’ defense is tied for fifth in scoring (17.0 PPG) right now. The group from Duval County plays with both precision and aggression.

7) Seattle Seahawks

After missing the playoffs in back-to-back years, the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) have high hopes this season. Much of that is powered by their young, athletic defense. Seattle covers tremendous ground across the gridiron, and they have done well to keep points off the board. Ahead of Week 4, the Seahawks have given up only 15.7 PPG, which is the second-best rate in the NFL. Transparently, 2025 feels as close to their “Legion of Boom" days as ever.

8) Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) showcase a defense that can knock you around in a few different ways. At this time, the Rams have allowed just 268.3 total YPG, which lands within the NFL’s top-five rates. From there, Los Angeles has held its opponents to under 20 points in two of three contests this year. They are fast, athletic, and chippy—all qualities of a top defensive unit.

9) Kansas City Chiefs

Over their past two Super Bowl runs, the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) have been led by a suffocating defense. The Chiefs ranked second in defensive scoring last year and fourth in that same category the year prior. Back in the current campaign, Kansas City is surrendering 18.7 PPG, which still ranks as a top-10 figure. This group also boasts championship experience, which cannot and should not be overlooked when high-pressure situations arise.

10) Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are one of the league’s most disruptive defenses. Throughout Minnesota’s first three contests of 2025, they have induced seven turnovers from opposing offenses. More specifically, the Vikings have recovered five of the seven fumbles they’ve forced so far in addition to swiping two interceptions. Skol is giving up only 271.3 total YPG at this juncture, which ultimately ranks sixth in the NFL. Be sure to monitor which way this group trends from Week 4 and beyond.

