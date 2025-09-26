NFL Week 4 Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns: Gibbs, Brown or Both?

‌



The Week 4 NFL slate features plenty of star power, and bettors are locking in on the anytime touchdown market at BetMGM. Wide receivers and running backs are drawing the heaviest action, with proven scorers and volume-driven playmakers headlining the most popular bets.

Let’s break down the most bet anytime touchdown scorer props for Week 4.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+600)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the most consistent scorers in football, ranking ninth in receptions (20), seventh in yards (230), and tied for first in touchdown catches (four). He’s scored in two of three games this season, including a monster three-TD outing against the Chicago Bears. Last year, he found the end zone 12 times across 11 games, including an eight-game scoring streak. While the Cleveland Browns boast the league’s top defense in yards allowed (204.3 per game), they’ve still given up six passing touchdowns, tied for third-most in the NFL. Bettors see St. Brown as Detroit’s best chance to crack Cleveland’s end zone.

Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime Touchdown (+360)

Jahmyr Gibbs has been heavily involved both on the ground and through the air for the Detroit Lions. He’s rushed for 180 yards on 4.2 YPC and added 18 receptions for 73 yards, while scoring three rushing touchdowns — tied for second-most in the NFL. The third-year back found the end zone 20 times last season and scored in 12 separate games. The Browns‘ run defense has been elite, holding opponents to just 47.3 rushing yards per game, the lowest in the league, but they’ve allowed seven total touchdowns. Gibbs’ versatility gives him multiple scoring paths, keeping him a popular bet.

Bucky Irving Anytime Touchdown (+650)

Bucky Irving has flashed as a dual-threat back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing for 174 yards and catching all 14 of his targets for 91 yards and a score. He tallied eight touchdowns last season and has been a red-zone weapon in his young career. The Philadelphia Eagles have been average defensively, allowing 319 yards and 21 points per game, while giving up three touchdowns to running backs already this year. Bettors see Irving’s pass-catching role as a key factor in cashing this ticket.

DK Metcalf Anytime Touchdown (+800)

DK Metcalf remains the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ most dangerous red-zone threat, with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches this season. He’s scored in two games so far and added five TDs a year ago. The matchup is a tough one, with the Minnesota Vikings ranking sixth in total defense (271.3 yards allowed per game) and surrendering just one touchdown to receivers all season. Still, Metcalf’s size and contested-catch ability make him an attractive anytime TD option at longer odds.

Justin Jefferson Anytime Touchdown (+650)

Justin Jefferson has opened 2025 strongly with 200 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions. He’s coming off a season with 10 touchdowns, scoring in eight separate games. The Steelers’ defense has been leaky, giving up the fifth-most yards in the league (386 per game) and 25.7 points per contest. They’ve already allowed two scores to wide receivers, and bettors are banking on Jefferson’s elite talent to make an impact early.

NFL Week 4 Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

The Week 4 anytime touchdown market at BetMGM is loaded with firepower. Amon-Ra St. Brown headlines as one of the league’s most consistent scorers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bucky Irving bring dual-threat potential, while DK Metcalf and Justin Jefferson offer explosive big-play upside. Bettors are siding with playmakers who command volume and red-zone touches, even in tough matchups.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets