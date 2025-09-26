Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

NFL Week 4: Predicting the Outcomes of All 12 AFC Games

Grant White

Host · Writer

It’s a crucial week in the NFL, as several teams are still trying to salvage the start to the 2025 season. How do we see all 16 games unfolding in Week 4?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Stadium: Croke Park
  • Location: Dublin, Ireland
  • Time: Sunday 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: MIN -2.5 | Total: 40.5
  • Moneyline: MIN -146 | PIT +124

Rookie quarterbacks rarely fare well against the Steelers.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 20 – Vikings 10

New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
  • Location: Orchard Park, NY
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: BUF -15.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: BUF -1400 | NO +830

It’s time to start talking about which quarterback the Saints will draft with the first overall pick.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Saints 10

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

  • Stadium: NRG Stadium
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: HOU -7.5 | Total: 38.5
  • Moneyline: HOU -350 | TEN +280

It’s now or never for the Texans. Still, they probably aren’t as good as the betting line implies.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 24 – Titans 21

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions

  • Stadium: Ford Field
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: DET -9.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: DET -520 | CLE +400

The Lions still manage to catch teams off guard, and the Browns are no exception.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 – Browns 13

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

  • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
  • Location: Foxborough, MA
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: NE -5.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: NE -250 | CAR +205

The Patriots aren’t 5.5 points better than anyone. Even the Panthers.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 15 – Panthers 12

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants

  • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
  • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
  • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAC -6.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: LAC -280 | NYG +230

Three road games in four weeks are no joke. The Chargers eke out a close one.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 – Giants 17

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Stadium: Levi’s Stadium
  • Location: Santa Clara, CA
  • Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: SF -3.5 | Total: 46.5
  • Moneyline: SF -176 | JAX +148

The Niners have reached their breaking point. Jacksonville secures the unexpected win.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 – 49ers 20

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams

  • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
  • Location: Inglewood, CA
  • Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LAR -3.5 | Total: 49.5
  • Moneyline: LAR -178 | IND +150

The Colts finally hit some resistance. Rams don’t let their offense get started.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Colts 10

Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
  • Location: Las Vegas, NV
  • Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LV -1.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: LV -110 | CHI -106

The Bears’ defensive line finally affords the Raiders’ offense time to move.

Predicted Outcome: Raiders 27 – Bears 21

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • Location: Kansas City, MO
  • Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET
  • Spread: BAL -2.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: BAL -146 | KC +124

One of these powerhouses falls to 1-3. We’re betting it’s the Chiefs.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 31 – Chiefs 28

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

  • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Location: Miami Gardens, FL
  • Time: Monday 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: MIA -2.5 | Total: 44.5
  • Moneyline: MIA -154 | NYJ +130

This will be the last time we see Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins’ sideline.

Predicted Outcome: Jets 31 – Dolphins 27

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

  • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: DEN -370 | CIN +295

The Bengals’ offense is powerless against the Broncos’ defense.

Predicted Outcome: Denver 28 – Bengals 13

