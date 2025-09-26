NFL Week 4: Predicting the Outcomes of All 12 AFC Games

‌



It’s a crucial week in the NFL, as several teams are still trying to salvage the start to the 2025 season. How do we see all 16 games unfolding in Week 4?

Stadium: Croke Park

Croke Park Location: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Time: Sunday 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday 5:30 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -2.5 | Total: 40.5

MIN -2.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: MIN -146 | PIT +124

Rookie quarterbacks rarely fare well against the Steelers.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 20 – Vikings 10

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -15.5 | Total: 48.5

BUF -15.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: BUF -1400 | NO +830

It’s time to start talking about which quarterback the Saints will draft with the first overall pick.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Saints 10

Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: HOU -7.5 | Total: 38.5

HOU -7.5 | 38.5 Moneyline: HOU -350 | TEN +280

It’s now or never for the Texans. Still, they probably aren’t as good as the betting line implies.

Predicted Outcome: Texans 24 – Titans 21

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: DET -9.5 | Total: 44.5

DET -9.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: DET -520 | CLE +400

The Lions still manage to catch teams off guard, and the Browns are no exception.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 – Browns 13

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: NE -5.5 | Total: 43.5

NE -5.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: NE -250 | CAR +205

The Patriots aren’t 5.5 points better than anyone. Even the Panthers.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 15 – Panthers 12

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -6.5 | Total: 44.5

LAC -6.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: LAC -280 | NYG +230

Three road games in four weeks are no joke. The Chargers eke out a close one.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 – Giants 17

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET Spread: SF -3.5 | Total: 46.5

SF -3.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: SF -176 | JAX +148

The Niners have reached their breaking point. Jacksonville secures the unexpected win.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 – 49ers 20

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -3.5 | Total: 49.5

LAR -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: LAR -178 | IND +150

The Colts finally hit some resistance. Rams don’t let their offense get started.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Colts 10

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET Spread: LV -1.5 | Total: 47.5

LV -1.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: LV -110 | CHI -106

The Bears’ defensive line finally affords the Raiders’ offense time to move.

Predicted Outcome: Raiders 27 – Bears 21

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -2.5 | Total: 48.5

BAL -2.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: BAL -146 | KC +124

One of these powerhouses falls to 1-3. We’re betting it’s the Chiefs.

Predicted Outcome: Ravens 31 – Chiefs 28

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Time: Monday 7:15 p.m. ET

Monday 7:15 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -2.5 | Total: 44.5

MIA -2.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: MIA -154 | NYJ +130

This will be the last time we see Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins’ sideline.

Predicted Outcome: Jets 31 – Dolphins 27

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 43.5

DEN -7.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: DEN -370 | CIN +295

The Bengals’ offense is powerless against the Broncos’ defense.

Predicted Outcome: Denver 28 – Bengals 13

