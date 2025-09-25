NFL Week 4: Predicting the Outcomes of All 12 NFC Games

‌



It’s a crucial week in the NFL, as several teams are still trying to salvage the start to the 2025 season. How do we see all 16 games unfolding in Week 4?

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -1.5 | Total: 43.5

SEA -1.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: SEA -126 | ARI +108

The Seahawks are getting too much credit for their win last week. Cardinals cash as home underdogs.

Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 17 – Seahawks 14

Stadium: Croke Park

Croke Park Location: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Time: Sunday 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday 5:30 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -2.5 | Total: 40.5

MIN -2.5 | 40.5 Moneyline: MIN -146 | PIT +124

It’s usually a tough time for quarterbacks facing Pittsburgh. Expect the Steelers to pressure the Vikings’ offense, which can’t possibly repeat last week’s explosion.

Predicted Outcome: Steelers 20 – Vikings 10

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -15.5 | Total: 48.5

BUF -15.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: BUF -1400 | NO +830

It’s time to start talking about which quarterback the Saints will draft with the first overall pick.

Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Saints 10

March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: DET -9.5 | Total: 44.5

DET -9.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: DET -520 | CLE +400

The Lions still manage to catch teams off guard, and the Browns are no exception.

Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 – Browns 13

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: WSH -1.5 | Total: 45.5

WSH -1.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: WSH -116 | ATL -102

If Washington hasn’t learned its lesson about rushing quarterbacks from injury by now, it never will.

Predicted Outcome: Falcons 20 – Commanders 16

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -3.5 | Total: 44.5

PHI -3.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: PHI -194 | TB +162

The Eagles were fortunate to escape with the win last week. Their luck runs out in Tampa.

Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 27 – Eagles 24

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: NE -5.5 | Total: 43.5

NE -5.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: NE -250 | CAR +205

The Patriots aren’t 5.5 points better than anyone. Even the Panthers.

Predicted Outcome: Patriots 15 – Panthers 12

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Sunday 1 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -6.5 | Total: 44.5

LAC -6.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: LAC -280 | NYG +230

Three road games in four weeks are no joke. The Chargers eke out a close one.

Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 – Giants 17

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Location: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET Spread: SF -3.5 | Total: 46.5

SF -3.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: SF -176 | JAX +148

The Niners have reached their breaking point. Jacksonville secures the unexpected win.

Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 – 49ers 20

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET

Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -3.5 | Total: 49.5

LAR -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: LAR -178 | IND +150

The Colts finally hit some resistance. Rams don’t let their offense get started.

Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 – Colts 10

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET Spread: LV -1.5 | Total: 47.5

LV -1.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: LV -110 | CHI -106

The Bears’ defensive line finally affords the Raiders’ offense time to move.

Predicted Outcome: Raiders 27 – Bears 21

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 47.5

GB -6.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: GB -330 | DAL +265

RIP Cowboys’ season. The Packers get back on track in a big way.

Predicted Outcome: Packers 35 – Cowboys 7

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.