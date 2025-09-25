Live NowLive
NFL · 5 hours ago

NFL Week 4: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos

    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: DEN -370 | CIN +295

    The Bengals' offense is powerless against the Broncos' defense.

    Predicted Outcome: Denver 28 - Bengals 13

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    • Stadium: Croke Park
    • Location: Dublin, Ireland
    • Time: Sunday 5:30 p.m. ET
    • Spread: MIN -2.5 | Total: 40.5
    • Moneyline: MIN -146 | PIT +124

    Rookie quarterbacks rarely fare well against the Steelers.

    Predicted Outcome: Steelers 20 - Vikings 10

  • New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills

    • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
    • Location: Orchard Park, NY
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: BUF -15.5 | Total: 48.5
    • Moneyline: BUF -1400 | NO +830

    It's time to start talking about which quarterback the Saints will draft with the first overall pick.

    Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 - Saints 10

  • Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

    • Stadium: NRG Stadium
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: HOU -7.5 | Total: 38.5
    • Moneyline: HOU -350 | TEN +280

    It's now or never for the Texans. Still, they probably aren't as good as the betting line implies.

    Predicted Outcome: Texans 24 - Titans 21

  • Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions

    • Stadium: Ford Field
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DET -9.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: DET -520 | CLE +400

    The Lions still manage to catch teams off guard, and the Browns are no exception.

    Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 - Browns 13

  • Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

    • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: WSH -1.5 | Total: 45.5
    • Moneyline: WSH -116 | ATL -102

    If Washington hasn't learned its lesson about rushing quarterbacks from injury by now, it never will.

    Predicted Outcome: Falcons 20 - Commanders 16

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    • Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
    • Location: Tampa, FL
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: PHI -3.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: PHI -194 | TB +162

    The Eagles were fortunate to escape with the win last week. Their luck runs out in Tampa.

    Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 27 - Eagles 24

  • Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

    • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
    • Location: Foxborough, MA
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: NE -5.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: NE -250 | CAR +205

    The Patriots aren't 5.5 points better than anyone. Even the Panthers.

    Predicted Outcome: Patriots 15 - Panthers 12

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants

    • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
    • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
    • Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LAC -6.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: LAC -280 | NYG +230

    Three road games in four weeks are no joke. The Chargers eke out a close one.

    Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 - Giants 17

  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers

    • Stadium: Levi's Stadium
    • Location: Santa Clara, CA
    • Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: SF -3.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: SF -176 | JAX +148

    The Niners have reached their breaking point. Jacksonville secures the unexpected win.

    Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 - 49ers 20

  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams

    • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
    • Location: Inglewood, CA
    • Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LAR -3.5 | Total: 49.5
    • Moneyline: LAR -178 | IND +150

    The Colts finally hit some resistance. Rams don't let their offense get started.

    Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 - Colts 10

  • Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    • Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
    • Location: Las Vegas, NV
    • Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LV -1.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: LV -110 | CHI -106

    The Bears' defensive line finally affords the Raiders' offense time to move.

    Predicted Outcome: Raiders 27 - Bears 21

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Location: Kansas City, MO
    • Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: BAL -2.5 | Total: 48.5
    • Moneyline: BAL -146 | KC +124

    One of these powerhouses falls to 1-3. We're betting it's the Chiefs.

    Predicted Outcome: Ravens 31 - Chiefs 28

  • Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

    • Stadium: AT&T Stadium
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
    • Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: GB -330 | DAL +265

    RIP Cowboys' season. The Packers get back on track in a big way.

    Predicted Outcome: Packers 35 - Cowboys 7

  • New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

    • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
    • Location: Miami Gardens, FL
    • Time: Monday 7:15 p.m. ET
    • Spread: MIA -2.5 | Total: 44.5
    • Moneyline: MIA -154 | NYJ +130

    This will be the last time we see Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins' sideline.

    Predicted Outcome: Jets 31 - Dolphins 27

