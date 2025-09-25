NFL Week 4: Predicting the Outcomes of All 16 Games
Grant White
Host · Writer
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
- Location: Denver, CO
- Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: DEN -7.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: DEN -370 | CIN +295
The Bengals' offense is powerless against the Broncos' defense.
Predicted Outcome: Denver 28 - Bengals 13
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: SEA -1.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: SEA -126 | ARI +108
The Seahawks are getting too much credit for their win last week. Cardinals cash as home underdogs.
Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 17 - Seahawks 14
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Stadium: Croke Park
- Location: Dublin, Ireland
- Time: Sunday 5:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIN -2.5 | Total: 40.5
- Moneyline: MIN -146 | PIT +124
Rookie quarterbacks rarely fare well against the Steelers.
Predicted Outcome: Steelers 20 - Vikings 10
New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: BUF -15.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: BUF -1400 | NO +830
It's time to start talking about which quarterback the Saints will draft with the first overall pick.
Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 - Saints 10
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, TX
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: HOU -7.5 | Total: 38.5
- Moneyline: HOU -350 | TEN +280
It's now or never for the Texans. Still, they probably aren't as good as the betting line implies.
Predicted Outcome: Texans 24 - Titans 21
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions
- Stadium: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: DET -9.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: DET -520 | CLE +400
The Lions still manage to catch teams off guard, and the Browns are no exception.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 38 - Browns 13
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: WSH -1.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: WSH -116 | ATL -102
If Washington hasn't learned its lesson about rushing quarterbacks from injury by now, it never will.
Predicted Outcome: Falcons 20 - Commanders 16
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -3.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: PHI -194 | TB +162
The Eagles were fortunate to escape with the win last week. Their luck runs out in Tampa.
Predicted Outcome: Buccaneers 27 - Eagles 24
Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, MA
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: NE -5.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: NE -250 | CAR +205
The Patriots aren't 5.5 points better than anyone. Even the Panthers.
Predicted Outcome: Patriots 15 - Panthers 12
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -6.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: LAC -280 | NYG +230
Three road games in four weeks are no joke. The Chargers eke out a close one.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 18 - Giants 17
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, CA
- Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: SF -3.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: SF -176 | JAX +148
The Niners have reached their breaking point. Jacksonville secures the unexpected win.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 24 - 49ers 20
Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday 2:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -3.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: LAR -178 | IND +150
The Colts finally hit some resistance. Rams don't let their offense get started.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 21 - Colts 10
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: LV -1.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: LV -110 | CHI -106
The Bears' defensive line finally affords the Raiders' offense time to move.
Predicted Outcome: Raiders 27 - Bears 21
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, MO
- Time: Sunday 2:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: BAL -2.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: BAL -146 | KC +124
One of these powerhouses falls to 1-3. We're betting it's the Chiefs.
Predicted Outcome: Ravens 31 - Chiefs 28
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: GB -330 | DAL +265
RIP Cowboys' season. The Packers get back on track in a big way.
Predicted Outcome: Packers 35 - Cowboys 7
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Monday 7:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -2.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: MIA -154 | NYJ +130
This will be the last time we see Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins' sideline.
Predicted Outcome: Jets 31 - Dolphins 27
