NFL Thursday Night Football Best Bets: Seahawks vs Cardinals

Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. With that, there are betting opportunities every week between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 4, which commences with a divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football!

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -1.5 | Total: 43.5 (-105/-115)

SEA -1.5 | 43.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: SEA -126 | ARI +108

The NFC West will be cast center stage tonight as the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) fly down to take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-1) at State Farm Stadium. Along with the Los Angeles Rams (2-1), both squads are log-jammed in the divisional standings right now. Simply, a victory for either in this spot will go a long way toward postseason contention.

The Cardinals are returning home after sustaining their first loss on a walk-off field goal. Across the way, Seattle is coming off a bulldozing win at home. With these rivals operating on a short week, what exactly are we in store for on this edition of Thursday Night Football?

The Seahawks are off to a hot start. In terms of scoring, they boast the fifth-best offense (29.3 PPG) along with the second-best defense (15.7 PPG) right now. Quarterback Sam Darnold is completing passes at a 70.3% clip to go with his 4-2 QB-INT ratio. Of course, Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a major benefactor; he’s already tallied 22 receptions for 323 yards.

After landing 18th overall on NFL.com’s latest power rankings, I see Arizona as underrated. The Cards have surrendered just 17.0 PPG to this point, which is presently a top-five figure. Notably, they have done well to suffocate opposing running games, allowing only 76.3 rushing yards per game.

Despite showing +102 moneyline odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, ESPN Analytics gives AZ a 51.9% chance at victory. I am willing to buy that stock. If Kyler Murray can extend plays how he usually does, I expect him to lean on pass catchers Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. From there, I think the home crowd gives Arizona an added lift to get over the hump.

Best Bet: Cardinals ML (+108)

Considering Seattle and Arizona are in the top five in points allowed right now, I am banking on the under in this divisional affair. The total is currently set at 43.5 points, which feels a little elevated for this divisional affair.

Seattle has a talented secondary with players like Julian Love, Devon Witherspoon, and Riq Woolen. That will make for a fun matchup with the Cardinals’ receiving corps. Conversely, Arizona has a fierce defensive front that features Calais Campbell, Budda Baker, and Mack Wilson. With that in mind, I know the respective defenses on hand will win their share of drives, making 44 or more combined points unlikely in my eyes.

Lastly, these NFC West foes are working on short rest. Don’t be surprised if a sloppy game ensues, and keep an eye out for pivotal turnovers.

Best Bet: Under 43.5 (-115)

Week 4 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

