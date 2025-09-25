Live NowLive
NFL · 7 hours ago

5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried After Week 3

Patrick Kelleher

Host · Writer


This slideshow takes you through five teams that have plenty of cause for concern as they gear up for Week 4 and the rest of the regular season.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Cincinnati Bengals

In a battle of backup QBs this Sunday, Jake Browning was completely overmatched by the Vikings’ defense. With Joe Burrow expected to miss significant time, the Bengals may need to look elsewhere via trade if they want to salvage their season. Perhaps with the recent news that Jaxson Dart is taking over as the starter in New York, the Bengals may look to trade for veteran Russell Wilson.

Kansas City Chiefs

Despite avoiding a complete disaster, the Chiefs still left a lot to be desired after Sunday’s game against the lowly Giants. The Giants refused to capitalize on multiple egregious errors from Kansas City that any other serious team would have taken advantage of. The defense did its job, but that has been the case over the first three weeks. The offense still has much to figure out, especially as they gear up for the Ravens.

Dallas Cowboys

If allowing Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards wasn’t enough of an indicator, the Cowboys’ defense continues to get lit up like a Christmas tree after Caleb Williams had arguably his best performance of his young career. With no pass rush to speak of, the secondary is getting exposed at an alarming rate. Matt Eberflus has plenty of adjustments he must make if they wants to compete in games.

Atlanta Falcons

We are heading into Week 4, and there are already questions surrounding Michael Penix Jr. and his job security as the starter. After being blanked 30-0 on the road in Carolina, all options appear to be on the table. Will they go back to Kirk Cousins? The fact that this is a discussion this early in the season may indicate an uncertain future for Penix.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ defense is a significant problem, particularly against the run. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ran wild on Monday night, leading the Lions to a 38-24 victory. Couple that with their Week 1 collapse against the Bills, and John Harbaugh has many adjustments to make on the defensive side of the ball.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

