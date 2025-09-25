NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs Cardinals Most Bet 1st TDs

‌



Thursday Night Football brings an NFC West rivalry clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, and NFL bettors are attacking the first touchdown market. According to BetMGM, action is spread across top playmakers and a rookie longshot, with Seattle’s recent dominance in the series shaping betting trends.

Let’s break down the most bet 1st touchdown scorer props for Seahawks vs. Cardinals.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1st Touchdown (+850)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been the centerpiece of Seattle’s passing attack, with 22 catches for 323 yards through three games — ranking second in the NFL in yardage. He found the end zone for the first time this season last week, adding to the six touchdowns he scored in 2024. The Cardinals have allowed two TDs to wide receivers and rank 30th in pass defense, giving bettors confidence JSN can strike early at a strong price.

Kenneth Walker III 1st Touchdown (+550)

Kenneth Walker has scored three rushing touchdowns this season, reaching the end zone in two of Seattle’s first three games. Last year, he scored eight total times and often handled red-zone touches. While Arizona’s run defense has been stout (76.3 rushing yards allowed per game, fourth-best in the NFL), they’ve allowed two receiving TDs to backs and are vulnerable through the air. Bettors see Walker as Seattle’s best chance to hit paydirt first.

Trey Benson 1st Touchdown (+575)

Trey Benson steps into the starting role for Arizona with James Conner out for the season. The second-year man has rushed for 125 yards on 5.6 yards per carry and added 45 receiving yards on eight catches in 2025. While Seattle is the only team in the NFL yet to allow a rushing TD this season, they’ve given up the most receiving yards to RBs (78.0 per game) and second-most catches (22). Bettors like Benson’s dual-threat usage to get him into the end zone first.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 1st Touchdown (+1000)

Marvin Harrison has quickly established himself as Kyler Murray’s top target, catching 10 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown this season. As a rookie last year, he recorded eight touchdowns across seven games. Seattle has allowed four passing TDs this season and ranks 20th in overall pass defense, making Harrison a high-upside option to open the scoring.

Tory Horton 1st Touchdown (+2200)

Tory Horton is a long shot attracting interest thanks to recent form. The Seahawks’ rookie has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games, totaling 64 yards on five catches this year. Drafted in the fifth round out of Colorado State, he scored nine times in his final two college seasons. With Arizona’s secondary struggling to contain receivers, Horton offers explosive value at +2200.

TNF 1st Touchdown Market Closing Bell

The 1st touchdown market for Thursday night features heavy action on Seattle’s top weapons, with Walker and Smith-Njigba leading the way. Benson brings value as Arizona’s new lead back, while Harrison and Horton provide splash-play potential. Bettors expect both teams to lean on playmakers early in what sets up as a physical NFC West battle.

TNF Seahawks vs Cardinals Most Bet 1st Touchdowns

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +850

Kenneth Walker III +550

Trey Benson +575

Marvin Harrison Jr. +1000

Tory Horton +2200

