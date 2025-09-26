NFL Week 4 Most Bet Player Props: Is Daniel Jones for Real?

‌



The Week 4 NFL slate is loaded with betting action, and player props at BetMGM are drawing heavy attention. Bettors are targeting running backs, tight ends, and quarterbacks who have proven volume and favorable matchups against shaky defenses.

Let’s break down BetMGM’s most bet player props for Week 4.

Omarion Hampton Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Omarion Hampton has been a workhorse for the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for 142 yards and one touchdown on 42 carries this season (3.4 YPC). He’s averaging 47.3 rushing yards per game but has shown upside, surpassing this total last week with 19 carries for a season-high, while also putting up a personal-best 70 yards and scoring his first NFL touchdown. The matchup is ideal: the New York Giants have allowed the second-most rushing yards in the NFL (153.3 per game). Bettors see Hampton’s volume combining with New York’s defensive struggles to cash this over.

Jaylen Warren Over 21.5 Receiving Yards (-140)

Jaylen Warren has been one of the most reliable pass-catching backs in football this season. He’s caught 11 passes on 12 targets for 142 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per game, and has gone over this number in every contest. While the Minnesota Vikings rank third in pass defense (141.2 YPG allowed), they’ve been middle of the pack against running backs, giving up 23 receiving yards per game to the position. With his consistent role, Warren’s floor remains appealing for bettors.

Hunter Henry Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Hunter Henry has been a steady option for the New England Patriots’ passing game, recording 165 yards on 13 receptions through three weeks. He’s topped this number twice in 2025, including last week’s breakout against the Pittsburgh Steelers with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. The Carolina Panthers‘ defense has struggled against tight ends, allowing the third-most receiving yards per game to the position (74.0 per game) and the eighth-most catches. Bettors expect Henry to stay hot against a vulnerable unit.

J.K. Dobbins Over 59.5 Rushing Yards (-145)

J.K. Dobbins has been one of the most efficient backs in the league, ranking 10th in rushing yards with 222 on just 41 carries (5.4 YPC). He’s scored three touchdowns and has gone over this total in every game so far, including a season-best 83 yards against the Chargers last week. Facing the Cincinnati Bengals this week, who rank 21st against the run (119 yards per game allowed), Dobbins is drawing heavy betting action to continue his streak.

Daniel Jones Over 215.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Daniel Jones has been outstanding in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, ranking fourth in the NFL in passing yards (816) and leading the league with an 85.6 QBR. He’s averaged 272 yards per game and cleared this total in every start, including 316 yards against the Denver Broncos two weeks ago. The Los Angeles Rams’ defense is strong against the pass, ranking sixth (165.3 YPG allowed), but bettors are siding with Jones’ consistency and high-volume role in Indianapolis’ offense.

Week 4 NFL Player Props Market Closing Bell

Bettors are siding with proven volume and favorable matchups in Week 4, backing Omarion Hampton to take advantage of the Giants’ weak run defense, Jaylen Warren and Hunter Henry to thrive as pass-catching options, J.K. Dobbins to continue his streak of efficient rushing, and Daniel Jones to stay hot through the air.

