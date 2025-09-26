NFL Polymarket Predictions: Ranking the 6 Remaining Undefeated Teams

1. Buffalo Bills

Polymarket Odds as the Last Remaining Undefeated Team: Buy Yes $0.50 | Buy No $0.75

Over 13.5 Wins: -140

Every market indicator points toward sustained long-term success for the Buffalo Bills -- including the Polymarket price.

The Bills are now priced as the odds-on favorite in Super Bowl wagering. Moreover, they are -10000 chalk to make the playoffs and have -140 odds to eclipse 13.5 wins. Altogether, that reflects the betting confidence in Buffalo's chances to win at every level.

Home games against the Buccaneers and Eagles are the only true challenges the Bills face. Unless they shoot themselves in the foot, the Bills are the deserving favorite to remain the last undefeated team in the NFL.

