NFL Polymarket Predictions: Ranking the 6 Remaining Undefeated Teams
Grant White
Host · Writer
1. Buffalo Bills
Polymarket Odds as the Last Remaining Undefeated Team: Buy Yes $0.50 | Buy No $0.75
Over 13.5 Wins: -140
Every market indicator points toward sustained long-term success for the Buffalo Bills -- including the Polymarket price.
The Bills are now priced as the odds-on favorite in Super Bowl wagering. Moreover, they are -10000 chalk to make the playoffs and have -140 odds to eclipse 13.5 wins. Altogether, that reflects the betting confidence in Buffalo's chances to win at every level.
Home games against the Buccaneers and Eagles are the only true challenges the Bills face. Unless they shoot themselves in the foot, the Bills are the deserving favorite to remain the last undefeated team in the NFL.
6. San Francisco 49ers
Polymarket Odds as the Last Remaining Undefeated Team: Buy Yes $0.47 | Buy No $0.97
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -400
The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a series of injuries to begin the 2025 campaign. Surely, that will have a severe impact on their ability to remain undefeated. Consequently, we have them ranked at the bottom of the undefeated pile.
The Niners narrowly escaped Week 3 with a win, but their outlook is even more guarded in the immediate future. There's no guarantee they escape Week 4's clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is immediately preceded by back-to-back road games against the Rams and Buccaneers.
Kyle Shanahan has been able to overcome a litany of injuries in the past. But as we saw last season, he's not immune to falling flat. It's an eventuality that will arrive sooner rather than later in San Francisco.
5. Indianapolis Colts
Polymarket Odds as the Last Remaining Undefeated Team: Buy Yes $0.40 | Buy No $0.89
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -340
No one envisioned Daniel Jones transforming the Indianapolis Colts into Super Bowl contenders. That's why it's easy to rank the AFC South contenders in the fifth spot of our power rankings.
Like another half-colored picture on the fridge, a home win over the Broncos is the lone achievement hanging on the Colts' mantle. Otherwise, they've beaten up on two of the worst teams in the NFL. The Colts' defense has yet to be tested, and their offense will face challenges in the immediate future.
Awaiting the Colts on Sunday is a non-conference tilt versus the Rams. Bettors would be better off taking a position on Indianapolis to be the first undefeated team to suffer a loss.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Polymarket Odds as the Last Remaining Undefeated Team: Buy Yes $0.47 | Buy No $0.95
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -480
Let's take a moment to appreciate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 3-0 start to the season for the unsustainable achievement it is.
The Bucs have won all three of their games on their final drive. They narrowly escaped Atlanta with a 23-20 win, needing the Falcons to beat themselves. Likewise, Houston went into soft-coverage and mismanaged the clock, allowing Tampa Bay to steal a 20-19 victory. Finally, the NFC South leaders gave up 21 fourth-quarter points, before a last-second field goal saved victory from the clutches of defeat.
Believe it or not, we like the Bucs' chances against the Eagles in Week 4. But that could very well be their last win until the end of October.
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Polymarket Odds as the Last Remaining Undefeated Team: Buy Yes $0.49 | Buy No $0.79
Over 10.5 Wins: -290
Many will have the Philadelphia Eagles higher on this list, but the betting market continues to shy away from the Eagles' continued dominance.
After a nail-biting win over the Cowboys in the season opener, the market immediately corrected on Philadelphia. The Eagles were short -1 chalk versus the Chiefs, followed by a -3.5 home favorite tag over the Rams. A blocked field goal as time expired was the difference in their most recent outing; otherwise, the defending champs wouldn't even find themselves on this list.
As mentioned, the Eagles are in tough versus the Bucs in Week 4. We wouldn't be surprised to see their reign come to an end on Sunday, and they are far from the best remaining undefeated team on the list.
2. Los Angeles Chargers - Best Value
Polymarket Odds as the Last Remaining Undefeated Team: Buy Yes $0.47 | Buy No $0.97
Over 10.5 Wins: -210
We've seen Jim Harbaugh work his magic with every team he's been a part of. Now, he's leading the Los Angeles Chargers back to prominence as one of the top remaining value bets on the board.
Already, the Chargers have signature wins over all three division foes. More importantly, their schedule moving forward is not that daunting. Home games against the Commanders and Colts are the only challenges on their schedule until the start of December.
The only hurdle standing between the Chargers and a 12-0 start is a Week 4 tilt versus the Giants. This will be Los Angeles' third road game in four weeks, and it's an early start on the other side of the country. If the Chargers survive Sunday, they could easily be the last remaining undefeated team.
