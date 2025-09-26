The NFL Sunday Parlay That You Need to Consider (Week 4)

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. That means there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February.

With that, we’ve got you covered with a parlay for Week 4!

All odds in this article were utilized from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: LAC -6.5 | Total: 43.5

LAC -6.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: LAC -295 | NYG +240

Leg #1: Chargers -6.5 (-110)

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) will hit the road this Sunday to visit the New York Giants (0-3). The Chargers-Giants matchup is one of two meetings this week that features an undefeated team taking on a team without a win, and I think we can capitalize on that.

With the Bolts entering Week 4 as a 6.5-point road underdog, they have attracted my betting interest. Los Angeles has thrived in 2025, currently boasting the NFL’s sixth-best offense in terms of total yardage (362.3 YPG). On the other side of the ball, their defense is ranked third in scoring (16.7 PPG). Also, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (69.8 QBR) is playing at an elite level; he displays five-to-one odds (third-shortest) in the AP MVP market at FanDuel Sportsbook right now.

The Football Giants have struggled mightily in the current campaign. Big Blue has moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson (59.1% passing, 3-3 TD-INT) after just three starts. Next, New York will see what they have in rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart. Regardless, I cannot say I am eager to wager on a player making his NFL debut against Los Angeles’ hyper-athletic defense.

Since bringing Jim Harbaugh aboard as head coach, the Chargers have gone 14-6-1 ATS. I believe that trend will continue this weekend at MetLife Stadium. With the Bolts laying less than seven points (-6.5), I am on the chalk here.

Leg #2: LAC RB Omarion Hampton Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Staying with the Chargers vs. the G-Men from the Big Apple, I have my eye on a rushing prop. Los Angeles rookie tailback Omarion Hampton is still getting his feet wet as a professional, but I think he is in line for a favorable matchup this weekend.

Hampton is going against a rushing yardage total of 65.5 yards in Week 4. Over his three previous contests, Hampton has averaged 47.3 yards per game (topping out at 70 rushing yards in his debut). However, we must remember that he is going against a reeling Giants defense.

In 2025, NYG has allowed more total yardage than every team except the Baltimore Ravens. Big Blue has surrendered 405.3 YPG. To compound New York’s frustrations, the Giants have been gashed for 153.3 YPG on the ground alone. That means they are giving up 5.23 yards per carry to opponents this year.

If Los Angeles can play from ahead here (which they should be able to), expect Hampton’s workload to increase.

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -2.5 (-118) | Total: 48.5 (-115/-105)

BAL -2.5 (-118) | 48.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: BAL -148 | KC +126

Leg #3: Ravens-Chiefs Under 48.5 (-105)

During this Sunday’s afternoon window, prepare for a heavyweight showdown between the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2). Over the past few years, these AFC contenders have become reasonably familiar with one another.

Notably, Patrick Mahomes has gotten the better of his head-to-head series against fellow two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, winning four of five overall meetings. Despite the outrageous talent between these two signal callers, I am targeting under 48.5 combined points at Arrowhead.

This Ravens-Chiefs series has seen the respective defenses take over in the past two contests. Last September, K.C. took down Baltimore by a score of 27-20. Before that, the Chiefs defeated the Ravens in the 2023 AFC Championship, 17-10. That two-game split presents an average total of 37.0 combined points.

Kansas City is no longer operating with the same offense it had five years ago, but its defense remains formidable. Presently, the Chiefs are allowing just 18.7 PPG and 297.0 total YPG: both ranked within the NFL’s top-11 teams. As with previous meetings, I believe this unit will complement the Ravens’ dynamic offensive attack well.

I am expecting a “chess, not checkers" style of game this weekend in K.C. That should slow the tempo, steering us toward under 48.5.

NFL Sunday Parlay: Week 4

Chargers -6.5 (-110)

Omarion Hampton Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Ravens-Chiefs Under 48.5 (-105)

Total Odds: +441

Week 4 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

