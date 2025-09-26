Geno Smith of the Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Value and Waiver Wire Strategy

Why Geno Smith is Back on the Radar

Smith has been floating around the waiver wire all season, but Week 4 presents a unique opportunity. The Raiders face a vulnerable Chicago Bears secondary, and if there’s ever a week where Smith puts together a fantasy-friendly line, it’s this one.

The Raiders don’t need to win for Geno to matter—garbage-time points count just the same. We saw that last week against Washington, when Smith racked up solid fantasy production late. That’s his profile: volume-driven stats in high-scoring or catch-up situations.

Matchup vs. Chicago: The Perfect Storm

The Bears’ defense has been decimated by injuries, particularly in the secondary. Opposing quarterbacks have feasted through the air, and the Raiders’ weapons—Tre Tucker, Jacobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield—set up Smith for success if he’s given the green light to throw 40+ times.

If this turns into the kind of 41–40 style shootout fantasy managers dream about, Smith will be right in the middle of it.

Fantasy Outlook: Streamer Appeal

In deeper leagues, Smith becomes a viable streamer this week:

Ceiling : 275+ passing yards, 2+ touchdowns if the Raiders are forced into a pass-heavy script.

Floor : Interceptions and a lack of rushing production keep him risky, but the matchup makes him worth the gamble.

Start/Sit Decisions: Starting Smith over Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts or a struggling rookie like Michael Penix of the Atlanta Falcons makes sense in Week 4 given the Bears matchup.

Betting Angle: Props and Totals

Passing Yards Prop : Expect Geno’s number to open around the mid-240s. The over is tempting given the Bears’ defensive woes.

Touchdown Props : Over 1.5 passing TDs is the sharper play in a likely shootout script.

Game Total: The Bears’ defense is so poor that the over on the full game total deserves attention. Books will price this in the mid-to-high 40s, and it could climb if betting interest leans shootout.

Verdict: A One-Week Rental Worth the Risk

Smith isn’t suddenly a locked-in QB1, but Week 4 is the perfect storm of matchup, game script, and surrounding weapons. Fantasy managers desperate for a quarterback or looking to cover a bye week can take the plunge.

Fantasy Play: Stream Geno as a top-12 QB option this week



Betting Play: Geno over 1.5 TDs / Raiders-Bears over the game total

