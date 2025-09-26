Live NowLive
NFL · 1 day ago

Assessing Wide Receiver Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons Impact and Early Struggles

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Assessing Wide Receiver Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons Impact and Early Struggles
Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons: Calm or Concerned in Fantasy Football?

Panic in Atlanta After a Brutal Loss

The Falcons’ Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers was nothing short of alarming. Losing by 38 points to a division rival left fantasy managers questioning every Falcon on their roster. At the center of that panic sits London, a wide receiver drafted as a potential WR1 in many leagues. His talent is unquestioned, but his production hinges on a quarterback situation that remains unsettled.

The Michael Penix Factor

London’s lack of fantasy reliability has little to do with him and everything to do with Michael Penix Jr. The rookie quarterback only started six games last year, and this season feels like an extended rookie campaign. Growing pains were expected, but Atlanta’s urgency in the standings could shorten his leash.

If Penix struggles again this week against Washington, the Falcons could turn back to Kirk Cousins, who is still on the roster. A switch back to the veteran would immediately stabilize London’s fantasy outlook and restore his WR1 potential.

Fantasy Outlook: Concerned, Not Panicked

Managers should be concerned, not panicked, about London. If you drafted him as your top wideout, you’re frustrated, but the volume is still there—he’s commanding targets, just not converting them into elite fantasy weeks yet. Washington’s injury-riddled secondary provides a chance for a bounce-back, making London a must-start in Week 4.

  • Short Term: WR2/Flex play with QB-dependent volatility.

  • Rest of Season: Still projects for WR1-type totals if Cousins regains the job.

Betting Angle: Props and Falcons Futures

  • Receiving Yards Prop: London’s weekly total will likely sit in the 60–65 yard range, and the over is worth a look against a depleted Washington defense.

  • Anytime TD Prop: London remains Atlanta’s primary red-zone threat. Even if volume isn’t consistent, touchdowns can spike his fantasy and betting value.

  • Falcons Futures: Atlanta’s win total outlook has dipped, but if Cousins returns as starter, their offense could see immediate improvement—making them a sneaky “buy low” in divisional futures markets.

Verdict: Hold the Line

London is still too talented to bench and too valuable to sell low. His production hinges on quarterback play, but the upside remains strong if Atlanta makes a midseason pivot back to Cousins.

Fantasy Play: Start London vs. Washington, monitor QB situation closely

Betting Play: Over on London’s receiving prop in Week 4

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.

 

