Las Vegas Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Struggles Early in Rookie Season

First-Round Pick, First-Round Bust?

Jeanty entered the 2025 season as one of the most hyped rookies in fantasy football. Drafted in the first round of nearly every league, the former Boise State star was expected to immediately deliver 1,500+ yards and double-digit touchdowns. Instead, through three weeks, he’s produced the fewest points of any first-round fantasy selection.

The issue isn’t just Jeanty—it’s the situation. He’s generating more yards after contact than before it, highlighting a Raiders offensive line that simply isn’t opening lanes. Add in a porous defense that forces the Raiders to abandon the run while trailing, and Jeanty has been game-scripted out of touches.

Panic Meter: Maxed Out

Fantasy managers are right to be frustrated. Jeanty hasn’t come close to the explosive runs that defined his college career. At Boise State, he could go three carries for minimal gains before breaking a 70-yard touchdown. In the NFL? That gear hasn’t shown up yet.

The comparison to Barry Sanders was always lofty, but right now Jeanty looks more like a volume plodder than a home-run hitter. He hasn’t had a single long breakaway run to tilt a matchup, leaving managers with RB2 production at best from an RB1 draft slot.

Start/Sit Dilemma

The reality is Jeanty can’t be trusted as a locked-in starter right now. Matchups matter, and until the Raiders’ offensive line shows progress, he’s a risky weekly play. If you’re choosing between Jeanty and a veteran like D’Andre Swift of the Chicago Bears in a favorable matchup, the safer move is leaning on the proven veteran.

Short Term : Jeanty is a boom-or-bust flex play.

Rest of Season: The talent is real, but until he pops a long touchdown or the game script tilts his way, he’s not delivering first-round ROI.

Betting Angle: Props and Futures

Sportsbooks are adjusting Jeanty’s props downward:

Rushing Yards Props : Books are setting his weekly totals in the 50–60 range , and unders have been cashing.

Anytime TD Props : Jeanty’s goal-line usage remains inconsistent, making touchdown bets high-risk, high-reward.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Futures: Once a contender, he’s fallen way behind. Unless he has a second-half explosion, those tickets are trending toward dead money.

Verdict: Hold, But Temper Expectations

Dropping Jeanty isn’t an option, but penciling him in as your RB1 is a recipe for disappointment. Think of him as a stash-and-hope play: too talented to bench permanently, but too unreliable to trust every week.

Fantasy Play: Jeanty downgraded to RB2/flex until proven otherwise



Betting Play: Lean under on rushing props until he shows breakout potential

