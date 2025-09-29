NFL Monday Night Football: Jets vs Dolphins Best Bets

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. With that, there are betting opportunities every week between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 4!

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Spread: MIA -2.5 (-120) | Total: 44.5 (-108/-112)

MIA -2.5 (-120) | 44.5 (-108/-112) Moneyline: NYJ +126 | MIA -148

Best Bet: Over 44.5 (-108)

In South Florida, Monday night will feature a meeting of two AFC East teams that have yet to secure a victory this year: the New York Jets (0-3) and the Miami Dolphins (0-3).

Both teams enter this game at frustrating points for the respective franchises. In terms of scoring, New York’s defense ranks 29th (31.0 PPG) in the NFL, while Miami is right behind in 30th (32.3 PPG). From there, Gang Green and the ‘Fins both fall within the bottom third of the league in yardage allowed.

As noted, these divisional foes display no combined wins at this time. However, thanks to porous defenses, the Jets and Dolphins have each been profitable for over bettors in 2025. The over has converted in four of the six games (66% win rate) that these squads have been involved with to this point.

I imagine New York, a group scoring 23.0 PPG, will look to get the running game churning on Monday. The Dolphins are currently giving up 145.0 rushing yards per game, which is also the second-worst clip in the AFC. With that, expect Jets quarterback Justin Fields and tailback Breece Hall to give Miami trouble.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still looking to find a solid footing in the current campaign. Miami is scoring 18.7 PPG at the moment while Tagovailoa is completing passes at a 69.7% clip, but the southpaw has hampered his team with four interceptions. Still, he should have a favorable matchup with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle going up against a New York secondary that has allowed more than 205 YPG through the air.

All signs point toward the over—here’s to a ton of points on a muggy night at Hard Rock Stadium!

Best Bet: Breece Hall Over 56.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

To circle back, the Dolphins have been gashed by opposing ground attacks in 2025. Miami is surrendering 4.53 yards per carry right now, which won’t translate well when taking on a burly running back like Hall.

In his fourth professional season, Hall has seen his workload increase each game. He registered only nine rushes in Week 1 while touting the rock 19 times in his most recent action. With rain in the forecast for Miami Gardens, I believe there is a fair shot that we see Hall early and often.

Hall has logged 4.1 yards per attempt this season. That should keep Miami’s defensive front busy. Again, the ‘Fins are one of the worst teams in the NFL at defending the run. They have allowed 145.0 YPG on the ground, and we are only looking for 57 yards from Hall.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Week 4 Best Bets: Jets vs. Dolphins

Over 44.5 (-108)

Breece Hall Over 56.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Week 4 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.