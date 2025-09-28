Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay

‌



The NFL couldn’t have asked for a juicier narrative than this. Weeks after getting traded from the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons returns to the Lone Star State with his new team, the Green Bay Packers. Dallas has dropped two of its first three games, and not surprisingly, its defense has been a significant reason why. Surely, Micah Parsons will remind the Cowboys exactly why they should have kept him on Sunday.

These are the bets we’re making in this NFC showdown!

Where to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, TX

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: GB -6.5 | Total: 46.5

Moneyline: GB -320 | DAL +260

Leg 1: Packers -6.5

The betting market is moving away from the Packers, but we still like their chances of covering a key number on the road. Green Bay has significant advantages on both sides of the football, and the NFC North contenders will flex their muscles at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys started the season with two close encounters, but then were blown out in Week 3. The Bears put up 31 points on the Cowboys last time out, which, sadly, has been par for the course in Dallas. Through three games, the Cowboys are giving up the third-most yards and sixth-most points per game.

At the same time, last week’s loss to the Browns stands out as an outlier in an otherwise successful start to the season for Green Bay. The Packers methodically dispatched the Lions in Week 1, following that up with an equally convincing 27-18 win versus the Commanders in Week 2. The common thread across those three games has been the Packers’ unrelenting defensive acumen that will shine again on Sunday.

The Packers’ offense is significantly better than it showed last time out, and the Cowboys’ defense will do nothing to slow them down. When Dallas tries to punch back, Parsons and the Green Bay defense will be quick to knock them down. The Pack to cover is the only play to make.

Leg 2: Tucker Kraft Any Time Touchdown Scorer +230

Arguably, no player has meant more to the Packers’ offence than Tucker Kraft. The hulking tight end leads the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, and will undoubtedly be a featured contributor again in Week 4.

Jordan Love has looked toward Tucker Kraft more than any other player this season. Kraft has 15 targets through three games, soaking no fewer than four targets in any of those outings. More importantly, he’s pulled down touchdown passes in all but one of those contests.

Tight ends have had no problem poking holes in the Cowboys’ defense this season. Dallas Goedert got things going with a seven-catch effort in the season opener, with Theo Johnson and Colston Loveland following that up with monster performances of their own.

Love needs Kraft to keep the Packers’ offense churning, and he will have room to roam against the Cowboys. We’re including him as an anytime touchdown scorer on Sunday.

Leg 3: Micah Parsons to Record a Sack -174

The price continues to drop on Micah Parsons to record a sack against his former team, and we predict that he’ll live up to that billing back in Dallas.

Parsons is a one-man wrecking crew. The Packers’ outside linebacker has a modest 1.5 sacks this season, but he has consistently broken through opponents’ offensive lines in every contest. So far, Parsons has recorded six quarterback hits and has seemingly generated pressure on every drive.

The Cowboys aren’t very efficient when it comes to protecting their quarterback. Dak Prescott was sacked twice in his most recent outing and three times in the game before that.

Micah Parsons has something to prove, and the Cowboys’ offensive line won’t stand in his way. We’re backing him to record a sack in what will surely be his triumphant return to Dallas.

Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks +560

Packers -6.5

Tucker Kraft Any Time Touchdown Scorer +230

Micah Parsons to Record a Sack

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football clash is must-watch programming. Micah Parsons will make his presence felt, bolstering the Packers’ chances of getting back in the win column. Packers covering, Tucker Kraft scoring a touchdown, and Parsons recording a sack will net bettors a tidy +560 return.

