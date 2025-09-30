5 NFL Teams That Should Be Worried After Week 4

‌



Week 4 in the NFL delivered numerous upsets and thrilling finishes. Two teams are undefeated, and three are winless. Here are the teams that should be worried.

Through four weeks, the Baltimore Ravens’ defense ranks among the bottom in the league in most relevant categories. They entered this season as the Super Bowl favorites but have now started 1-3, allowing 37 points to a Chiefs offense that was struggling mightily throughout the first three weeks. Baltimore can still achieve what it’d like to achieve; it just has a lot to figure out.

Following their dominant shutout victory over the Falcons last week, they were unable to string together consistent performances, as they suffered a one-sided loss to the Patriots. Dave Canales and Bryce Young have yet to find consistency with one another, and the clock might be ticking on this partnership.

The Bengals do not appear to be a professional offense. Jake Browning is leading the league in turnovers among QBs despite playing just two-and-a-half out of four possible games. Do they look to trade for a veteran? Perhaps Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins? If Cincinnati wants to salvage its season, they have no choice.

Aaron Glenn preached accountability and discipline from the moment he accepted the job as the Jets’ head coach. Over the course of four weeks, they continue to commit mind-numbing penalties that stall drives and kill any momentum the team has. Glenn should get some leeway, being it’s his first season, but the discipline must improve under him if he wants to stick around long term.

The Titans could be entering a scenario this season that no team wants to experience. Brian Callahan has not proven to be a competent head coach, thus far, and a change at head coach will likely be made if we do not see significant improvement this season. This would leave the new regime with a young QB in Cam Ward that they themselves didn’t draft. Tennessee must take the necessary steps to avoid this nightmare.

