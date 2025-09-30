10 NFC Winners & Losers After Week 4

‌



This slideshow breaks down the top ten winners and losers following Week 4 of the NFL season. Which teams have the strongest outlook going forward?

LOSER: Arizona Cardinals

It’s never an easy pill to swallow when you lose a division game on your home field, especially when you had multiple chances to capitalize on mistakes but failed to do so. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense have much to figure out as the season progresses. Hopefully Marvin Harrison Jr. can at least build off his performance.

WINNER: Atlanta Falcons

This past Sunday was probably the most important win in Raheem Morris’s short tenure with the Falcons thus far. Second-year QB Michael Penix Jr. responded nicely from perhaps the worst game of his career against the Panthers to the best of his young career against the Commanders. Atlanta also moves back to .500 in the process at 2-2.

LOSER: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers may be able to build off their dominating win last week against the Falcons. Dave Canales is still learning how to string together winning weeks as a young head coach, despite the team’s inconsistent performance. Their defense has plenty of work to do after making the Patriots look like the greatest show on turf.

WINNER: Chicago Bears

Despite missing multiple offensive linemen and defensive backs, the Chicago Bears were able to make the clutch plays down the stretch to get back to .500 at 2-2. Ben Johnson’s squad already looks more mature and ready to win compared to the opening of the season.

WINNER: Detroit Lions

A sign of a true contender is following up a thrilling win against a Super Bowl hopeful with a dominating performance against a lesser opponent. Dan Campbell and Jared Goff will say it was far from their best performance on offense. What makes Detroit so dangerous is its focus and lack of complacency.

WINNER: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams may prove to be the Eagles’ top challenger in the NFC by the end of the season. This team is perhaps the most complete roster Sean McVay has had at his disposal. It was not Puka Nacua, or Davante Adams, but TuTu Atwell who put the Rams ahead with an 88-yard TD reception, and the Rams never looked back, handing the Colts their first loss in 2025.

WINNER: New York Giants

The dawning of a new era in East Rutherford. The Giants went with rookie QB Jaxson Dart on Sunday in their matchup against the Chargers, and the 25th overall pick was the exact lightning rod the Giants needed. He did not light up the stats sheet, but his command of the offense and veteran-like poise were evident. A newfound hope for Big Blue as they pick up their first win of the year while also handing the Chargers their first loss.

WINNER: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles continue to find ways to win no matter what. For two weeks in a row now, they have looked like a team that has never played football before for half the game, yet still find a way to get the win. Last week, they turned it on in the second half against the Rams, and this week, they dominated the first half against the Buccaneers. Despite a poor second half, they still pulled out the victory. Make that 20 wins in their last 21 games.

LOSER: San Francisco 49ers

The good news was that Brock Purdy was able to return from injury this past Sunday. Unfortunately, that was still not enough to overcome the Jaguars, who have been among the bigger surprises in the early portion of this year at 3-1. San Francisco is still ravaged with various injuries on the offensive side.

WINNER: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are proving to be live in the NFC West market. Last Thursday, they got a tough road victory within the division, thanks to key throws from Sam Darnold down the stretch, and a game-winning FG from Jason Myers. The Seahawks have positioned themselves nicely at 3-1.

