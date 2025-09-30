Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Bracket After Week 4

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • #7 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -290

    Super Bowl Odds: +2200

  • #2 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -520

    Super Bowl Odds: +1600

  • #3 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -280

    Super Bowl Odds: +3000

  • #4 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -134

    Super Bowl Odds: +7000

  • #5 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -430

    Super Bowl Odds: +950

  • #6 Seed AFC - Jacksonville Jaguars

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -205

    Super Bowl Odds: +3500

  • #7 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -400

    Super Bowl Odds: +1000

  • #1 Seed NFC - Philadelphia Eagles

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1500

    Super Bowl Odds: +600

  • #2 Seed NFC - Detroit Lions

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -350

    Super Bowl Odds: +950

  • #3 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -320

    Super Bowl Odds: +1400

  • #4 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -375

    Super Bowl Odds: +3000

  • #5 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -450

    Super Bowl Odds: +900

  • #6 Seed NFC - Seattle Seahawks

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -120

    Super Bowl Odds: +4500

  • #7 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -290

    Super Bowl Odds: +2200

