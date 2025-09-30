Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Bracket After Week 4
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed NFC - San Francisco 49ers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -290
Super Bowl Odds: +2200
#1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -20000
Super Bowl Odds: +440
#2 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -520
Super Bowl Odds: +1600
#3 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -280
Super Bowl Odds: +3000
#4 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -134
Super Bowl Odds: +7000
#5 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -430
Super Bowl Odds: +950
#6 Seed AFC - Jacksonville Jaguars
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -205
Super Bowl Odds: +3500
#7 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -400
Super Bowl Odds: +1000
#1 Seed NFC - Philadelphia Eagles
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1500
Super Bowl Odds: +600
#2 Seed NFC - Detroit Lions
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -350
Super Bowl Odds: +950
#3 Seed NFC - Los Angeles Rams
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -320
Super Bowl Odds: +1400
#4 Seed NFC - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -375
Super Bowl Odds: +3000
#5 Seed NFC - Green Bay Packers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -450
Super Bowl Odds: +900
#6 Seed NFC - Seattle Seahawks
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -120
Super Bowl Odds: +4500
