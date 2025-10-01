NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 5

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 5!

The Carolina Panthers (1-3) are returning home to host the Miami Dolphins (1-3) in Week 5. However, last time the Panthers played in Charlotte, they put on quite an impressive performance.

Carolina earned a shutout victory at Bank of America Stadium just two weeks ago. By far, it was their most dominant showing of 2025. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have produced a bit of the good, the bad, and the ugly this year. Miami is coming off a divisional victory, its first of the current campaign, wherein wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a dislocated knee. Unfortunately, the ‘Fins will be without Hill for the remainder of the season.

The Panthers’ defense has been so-so to this point. Presently, they are listed 19th overall in both scoring (23.8 PPG) and yardage allowed (327.5 YPG). However, that is much superior compared to the defense in South Florida. Miami is surrendering 29.5 PPG to go with 378.8 total YPG; both clips are ranked 26th in the NFL.

Without their go-to weapon, it is tough for me to lean on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense. Across the way, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has already developed a solid on-field rapport with rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan (15.4 yards per reception in 2025). As well, a stout running back like Chuba Hubbard should give issues to Miami’s porous defensive front.

Presently, ESPN Analytics yields a 51.1% winning probability for Carolina. Considering the Panthers ML price of -102 odds (at FanDuel Sportsbook), I can get behind that notion.

Best Bet: Panthers ML (-102)

The reeling Tennessee Titans (0-4) will hit the road in Week 5 to visit the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) in the Valley of the Sun. Rather than choosing a side in this contest, I feel it’s wise to target under 41.5 total points.

The Cardinals enter this game at State Farm Stadium having lost divisional bids on walk-off field goals in back-to-back weeks; that should light a fire of urgency on Arizona’s sideline. Conversely, the Titans have yet to log a victory in 2025, which means rookie signal caller Cam Ward is still looking for his first NFL win.

Ward and the Titans’ offense have struggled mightily this season. They are operating with next-to-no rushing attack, churning out just 87.0 YPG on the ground. Sadly, the passing game has been worse; Ward is averaging only 123.5 YPG through the air (with a poor 51.2% completion rate), which is dead last in the league.

Arizona’s offense has not been particularly hot this year, either. They are currently listed outside of the NFL’s top-20 teams in terms of scoring. In the yardage department, the Cards chime in way down at 28th overall (270.5 YPG). Quarterback Kyler Murray (87.4 rating) is playing solid football right now, but he has been sacked 13 times (third most) in 2025.

After four games of action, Arizona has cashed the under three times already. Meanwhile, the Titans have gone 2-2 in the totals market. I see the Cardinals’ defense — a group giving up just 18.5 PPG — playing well at home, limiting Tennessee’s scoring opportunities.

Best Bet: Over 41.5 (-115)

Week 5 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

