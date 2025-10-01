5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 5)

‌



Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Denver Broncos

Many experts liked the Denver Broncos (2-2) to make serious noise in 2025, but in reality, they might be the third-best team in their own division. Denver did well to get back in the win column after consecutive losses in Weeks 2 and 3. We know the Broncos’ defense is the real deal, as they have given up only 16.8 PPG, second in the NFL. However, the offense has produced 24.0 PPG, which ranks middle of the pack. This team is currently listed with 15-to-1 odds, sixth in the market, to win the AFC at FanDuel Sportsbook.

4) Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders (2-2) have high hopes this season after making the most recent NFC title game. The current campaign has been up and down for Washington, but despite injuries, the offense has remained consistent, not missing a beat. The Commanders are scoring 26.8 PPG to this point, eighth in the NFL. However, Washington’s defense has given up 356.0 total YPG and 248.5 YPG through the air to opponents. Those are not good numbers considering they have not played a top-five offense this season.

3) Seattle Seahawks

After their recent divisional win on Thursday Night Football, the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) are trending in the right direction. Incidentally, NFL.com lists the Seahawks at fifth overall on their most recent power rankings, moving up eight spots from Week 3. Seattle’s offense is ranked sixth in scoring right now (27.8 PPG), but we’ll see if those results are sustainable. On the other side of the ball, their defense is stingy, but the secondary is beatable; the Seahawks have allowed 207.3 passing YPG to this point.

2) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) have not won a game since Week 2, which is frustrating for a franchise that was already preparing for a deep postseason run. They are still showing +900 odds (at FanDuel Sportsbook) to win Super Bowl LX, which is the third-shortest price ahead of Week 5. Green Bay was considered to be the top defense after the first couple of contests of 2025. However, they are presently allowing 21.0 PPG (13th). Keep an eye on how the Pack handles the ensuing adversity.

1) Baltimore Ravens

I’m not sure many around the league envisioned the Baltimore Ravens (1-3) commencing the season in this fashion. Thanks in part to a tough schedule, Baltimore’s defense ranks dead last in terms of points allowed (33.3 PPG). From there, the Ravens have surrendered a whopping 406.8 total YPG, which lands 31st in the NFL. FanDuel Sportsbook still has the Flock at 10-to-1 odds (sixth shortest) to win the upcoming Super Bowl. I imagine that number will move significantly over the next two weeks.

