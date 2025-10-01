NFL Week 5: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -350
Super Bowl Odds: +1000
#1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -20000
Super Bowl Odds: +420
#2 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -500
Super Bowl Odds: +1600
#3 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -290
Super Bowl Odds: +3300
#4 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -144
Super Bowl Odds: +6500
#5 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -420
Super Bowl Odds: +950
#6 Seed AFC - Jacksonville Jaguars
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -215
Super Bowl Odds: +3500
