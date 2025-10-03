Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders Dominates Despite Loss

Jeanty Breaks Out in a Big Way

The Raiders may have dropped another close one in Week 5, but rookie running back Jeanty made sure fantasy managers walked away with a win. The former Boise State star erupted for his first true NFL breakout performance, piling up over 100 total yards and multiple touchdowns in a statement game that showcased his versatility and toughness.

Jeanty’s combination of burst and balance turned a sluggish Raiders offense into something resembling functional. He not only carved up the Colts between the tackles but also made an impact in the passing game, giving Las Vegas its first consistent dual-threat back since Josh Jacobs departed. Even behind one of the league’s most inconsistent offensive lines, Jeanty’s yards-after-contact numbers were eye-opening — he gained more yardage after first contact than before it, a testament to both his power and determination.

A Star Emerging in the Raiders’ Offense

With Brock Bowers sidelined for a second straight game, the Raiders needed someone to spark their attack — and Jeanty answered the call. Quarterback play remains shaky, but Jeanty’s production has given Las Vegas a clear offensive identity: get the ball in No. 2’s hands and let him work.

Wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Trey Tucker filled in admirably with solid target shares, but Jeanty was the heartbeat of this game. His explosiveness out of the backfield allowed the Raiders to stay competitive deep into the fourth quarter, and his pass-catching volume (five receptions for 40+ yards) has made him one of the most valuable fantasy backs entering Week 6.

From a fantasy perspective, Jeanty’s usage metrics are elite:

71% snap share (season high)

Six red-zone touches , including two goal-line carries

Five targets, second-most on the team

This is no longer a fluke week — it’s a role cementing itself in real time.

Fantasy Impact: Locked-In RB2 With RB1 Upside

Fantasy managers who trusted Jeanty were rewarded handsomely, and that should continue moving forward. He’s now a must-start in all formats, particularly in PPR leagues where his target floor gives him a strong weekly base.

Las Vegas may not be a top-tier offense, but Jeanty’s consistency makes him game-script-proof. If the Raiders are ahead, he gets volume and goal-line work. If they’re trailing, he’s the checkdown valve and screen option. Either way, touches translate to points.

Heading into Week 6, he’s comfortably ranked among the top 15 fantasy running backs, and if his touchdown streak continues, he’ll crack the top 10 before midseason.

Betting Breakdown: Raiders Underdogs, Jeanty Props Surging

Sportsbooks have caught on. Jeanty’s anytime touchdown odds have moved from +170 to around +110, reflecting his expanded role in the red zone. His total yards prop opened at 69.5 last week and was cleared before halftime. Expect that number to climb into the low 80s heading into Week 6, particularly with Bowers’ status still uncertain.

For bettors:

Jeanty Over 83.5 Total Yards (-115) is still playable

Jeanty Over 3.5 Receptions (+100) offers sneaky value

Anytime TD (+120) remains viable given goal-line usage

The Raiders’ offense may struggle in spurts, but Jeanty’s individual props have become one of the most reliable weekly markets to target.

Indianapolis Colts Win, But Jeanty Steals the Fantasy Spotlight

Even in defeat, Jeanty’s performance stood out. The Colts’ offense, led by Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor, controlled possession and tempo, but Jeanty’s explosiveness kept the Raiders competitive. For fantasy players and bettors alike, this was the week Ashton Jeanty went from intriguing rookie stash to every-week starter and prop-line moneymaker.

Final Fantasy Line: 22.4 PPR points, 112 total yards, 2 TDs



Game Result: Colts 27, Raiders 24



Best Bet Result: Jeanty Anytime TD (+120) — Cashes Early

The Takeaway

The Raiders’ offense still has plenty of problems to fix, but Jeanty isn’t one of them. He’s their offensive engine — a player who creates when nothing’s blocked and finishes runs with purpose. Whether you’re setting fantasy lineups or targeting player props, Jeanty has officially entered every-week starter territory.

Fantasy Verdict: Buy, hold, and start with confidence.



Betting Verdict: Ride the Jeanty props until the market catches up.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.