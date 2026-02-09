ESPN’s Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings: See Where All 32 Teams Rank

32) Cleveland Browns

2025 Record: 5‑12 | 4th in AFC North | Missed Playoffs

“The Browns need to add another playmaker at receiver and possibly replace as many as four starters on the offensive line.” — Daniel Oyefusi, ESPN

Offseason Agenda: Reload the Offense

Cleveland is focused on overhauling its struggling offense. Key priorities include upgrading the offensive line, adding a top-tier receiver, and addressing the quarterback position through free agency or the draft. With Todd Monken now leading the unit, the Browns aim to become a more potent and balanced team in 2026.

Super Bowl LXI Odds: +12500