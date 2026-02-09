ESPN’s Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings: See Where All 32 Teams Rank

2025 Record: 12‑5 | 3rd in NFC West | Won Wild Card, Lost Divisional Round
“Only quarterback Brock Purdy and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir have established themselves as part of the next foundation, which means it’s on the Niners to find more talent to sustain success.” — Nick Wagoner, ESPN
Offseason Agenda: Build the Core
After exceeding expectations in 2025 despite injuries and roster turnover, the 49ers must focus on adding star power to complement their core. Key areas of focus include the pass rush and wide receiver groups, whether through the draft, trades, or free agency, to maintain competitiveness in the NFC for years to come.
Super Bowl LXI Odds: +1800