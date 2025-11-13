Jets vs. Patriots: Top NFL Player Props For TNF Tonight

Tonight’s primetime matchup features a battle of old AFC East rivals as the New York Jets travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots. New England is tied with the Denver Broncos for the longest winning streak in the NFL at seven, and Drake Maye continues to look like an elite franchise quarterback every week. Here are five player props to consider for tonight’s matchup.

Drake Maye OVER 1.5 TD Passes

There is a reason why this prop line is set at -160. Drake Maye has reached two or more touchdown passes in all but two games this season. The Jets’ secondary is now without Sauce Gardner after the trade to Indianapolis, opening up even more opportunities for Maye to find the end zone tonight. If you do not wish to take the -160 odds straight up, parlay it with something along the lines of the Patriots’ moneyline.

Mason Taylor OVER 4.5 Receptions

Mason Taylor has been one of the few lone bright spots in this Jets offense. The rookie has established himself as one of the more reliable targets in New York’s passing attack. Taylor has seen more than five targets in five of the Jets’ nine contests this season, and the Jets have found their most success as an offense when Taylor is involved and getting regular targets. Expect Justin Fields to look his way tonight.

Stefon Diggs OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards

Stefon Diggs has given this Patriots offense more than they could have possibly hoped for since bringing him in this past offseason as a veteran weapon for their young quarterback. Against the vulnerable and shorthanded Jets’ secondary, Diggs will see plenty of chances to spread the field and create yards after the catch. His involvement in the offense seems to be increasing each week, and tonight should be no exception.

Justin Fields OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards

While Justin Fields has struggled mightily at times as a passer, his legs remain a top concern for opposing defenses. Fields has gone over 30 yards rushing in all but three games this season, accompanied by at least seven carries in all but two. Fields’s ability to improvise will keep the defense on its toes and open up the rest of the offense. When plays break down, Fields will look to use his athleticism, making this 33.5 number very reachable.

Stefon Diggs Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The veteran receiver has just three touchdowns this season, but they have all come in the past three weeks. New England is clearly looking his way more often than not when they reach the red zone. New York has been vulnerable to opposing passing attacks all season long. The value we are getting on this number, given that Diggs has scored in three straight games, is too good to pass up.