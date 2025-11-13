NFL Week 11 TNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks for Jets vs Patriots

Week 11 in the NFL kicks off tonight with an AFC East matchup as the division-leading New England Patriots (8-2) host the New York Jets (2-7) on Thursday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my best anytime touchdown scorer props for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Patriots -12.5 (-118) | Total: 43.5

Patriots -12.5 (-118) | 43.5 Moneyline: Jets +640, Patriots -950

1. NE TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Anytime TD (-180)

With Rhamondre Stevenson set to miss a third straight game, it will again be the TreVeyon Henderson show. The rookie was electric last week, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, both scores coming from 55+ yards out. Henderson also handled three red zone opportunities. The Jets have allowed the fifth-most rushing touchdowns this season and sit around league average in opponent yards per carry, setting Henderson up for another big outing.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

2. NYJ Arian Smith, WR, Anytime TD (+650)

I’ll be honest, I have very little confidence in the Jets’ offense tonight, especially on a short week. Nevertheless, this prop is more about opportunity as No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson (knee) has been ruled out. Enter fourth-round rookie Arian Smith, who led all Jets receivers last week with a 67% snap share following Wilson’s early exit.

The game script should also work in Smith’s favor. Gang Green will likely be playing from behind, which means Justin Fields should be throwing more than the 11 total passes he attempted on Sunday. At +650, you’re basically betting on volume and a clear path to targets, making Smith an intriguing value play to hit paydirt.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.