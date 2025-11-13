Jets vs Patriots Most Bet Player Props | NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football

The AFC East rivalry between the New York Jets and New England Patriots takes center stage on Thursday Night Football, and the betting market has been buzzing all week. The focus at BetMGM is on player props — with bettors targeting everything from quarterback scrambles to running back volume plays.

Here’s a breakdown of the most bet player props ahead of kickoff.

NYJ vs NE Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

1. Breece Hall (NYJ) Under 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-115)

Breece Hall has been productive this season, but faces a brutal matchup. The Jets’ top back has 138 carries for 664 yards, averaging 15.3 attempts per game, but he’s gone under this total in five of nine games. The Patriots’ defense has been elite against the run, ranking first in the NFL (79.2 YPG) and allowing the fewest attempts per game (21.0). They’ve also held opposing running backs to the sixth-fewest total carries (175) all season. The game script could force New York to lean more on the pass, keeping Hall’s under in play.

2. Drake Maye (NE) Over 5.5 Rushing Attempts (-120)

Drake Maye’s mobility has become a consistent part of the Patriots’ offense. The second-year quarterback has 66 carries for 283 yards, averaging 6.6 attempts and 28.3 yards per game, and has gone over this number seven times, including five straight games. The Jets’ defense ranks 25th against the run (138.2 YPG) and allows the third-most rushing attempts (30.4 per game).

3. Drake Maye (NE) Over 23.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Maye’s rushing attempts have been steady, and the yardage output has followed suit. He’s cleared this total in five games, with his scrambling ability extending drives and frustrating defenses. The Jets’ aggressiveness up front often leaves running lanes open for mobile quarterbacks, which makes Maye’s rushing yards one of the most popular tickets of the night. More importantly, New York has surrendered the fifth-most rushing yards (25.9 per game) to opposing quarterbacks, making this over a sharp bet.

4. TreVeyon Henderson (NE) Over 78.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

With Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined, TreVeyon Henderson steps into a full-time role after a breakout performance in Week 10. The rookie rushed for a career-high 147 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now faces a Jets defense that’s been shaky against the run, ranking 10th-worst versus running backs (104.6 YPG). Henderson’s 81 carries for 453 yards (5.3 YPC) this season show both efficiency and burst. Expect New England to establish the ground game early behind its young back.

5. Stefon Diggs (NE) Over 4.5 Receptions (-115)

Stefon Diggs remains a reliable option for the Pats’ offense. He has 50 catches for 554 yards, averaging five receptions per game, and has gone over this number five times. The Jets’ secondary has limited opposing wideouts overall, ranking eighth against the pass (190.8 YPG) and allowing the eighth-fewest catches to WRs (10.2 per game). However, volume is key here — and Diggs’ role as a high-usage target keeps his over appealing in what could be a pass-heavy game.

TNF Jets vs Patriots Most Bet Props

1. Breece Hall Under 16.5 Rushing attempts

2. Drake Maye Over 5.5 Rushing attempts

3. Drake Maye Over 23.5 Rushing yards

4. TreVeyon Henderson Over 78.5 Rushing yards

5. Stefon Diggs Over 4.5 Receptions made

Thursday Night Football Player Props Market Closing Bell

Bettors are split on Breece Hall’s workload but bullish on Drake Maye’s legs and TreVeyon Henderson’s momentum heading into this AFC East matchup. With both defenses known for their discipline, player props are shaping up to be the most dynamic way to play Thursday night’s showdown.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets