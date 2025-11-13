Jets vs Patriots Most Bet Anytime TDs | NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings us a classic AFC East rivalry as the New York Jets visit the New England Patriots, and the touchdown market has been extremely active all week. With both offenses searching for consistency and both defenses prone to giving up explosive plays, bettors are taking strong stances on which players are most likely to hit pay dirt.

Below is a breakdown of the most bet anytime touchdown scorers for Jets–Patriots at BetMGM, along with the stats behind the action.

1. Demario Douglas (NE) +475

Demario Douglas has been one of the most reliable weapons in the Patriots’ passing game, posting 296 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season. He’s scored in three separate games, and his ability to create yards after the catch has made him a go-to red-zone option. The Jets defense ranks 19th in total yards allowed (329 per game) and 26th in scoring defense (26.8 PPG), while giving up the 10th-most passing TDs (17). Even though they’ve allowed relatively few WR touchdowns (nine), Douglas’ growing role plus matchup advantage keeps him near the top of the ticket count.

2. Hunter Henry (NE) +165

Hunter Henry continues to be a touchdown magnet, securing 30 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns this year. He’s found the end zone in three games, and his rapport with Drake Maye has strengthened weekly. The Jets allow just 190.8 passing yards per game, but they have struggled against tight ends — ranking ninth in yards allowed to the position (45.1 per game) and giving up the second-most TE touchdowns (seven). Henry is one of the sharpest plays of the night and a favorite among bettors.

3. Stefon Diggs (NE) +135

Stefon Diggs has been heating up, scoring in three straight games and totaling 50 receptions for 554 yards and three touchdowns. The Jets’ secondary is very vulnerable, especially near the goal line. New York has allowed nine receiving TDs to opposing wideouts, placing them in the middle of the league. With Diggs dominating target share and red-zone opportunities, it’s no surprise he remains one of the most popular anytime TD bets.

4. Mack Hollins (NE) +280

Mack Hollins has produced 26 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns, scoring in two games this season. He’s often used as a downfield or sideline option and has quietly carved out a consistent role. The Jets’ pass defense bends but breaks often, and Hollins offers longshot appeal with a high-value price, making him a popular ticket for those seeking a plus-money payout.

5. New England D/ST +500

A defensive or special teams touchdown is always a wildcard option — but bettors are taking their shot. The Patriots’ special teams have been good, averaging 14.9 yards per punt return, 24.1 yards per kick return, and already scoring one punt return TD this season. While the defense has not registered a pick-six, fumble return TD, or any defensive score, they are still generating turnovers:

7 interceptions (12th in NFL)

11 takeaways total (14th)

4 fumble recoveries (16th)

Against a Jets offense that has struggled with ball security and consistency, the D/ST touchdown lottery ticket is very much in play.

Thursday Night Football Anytime Touchdown Market Closing Bell

Whether it’s Henry shredding the Jets’ coverage, Diggs continuing his scoring streak, or a surprise strike from Douglas or Hollins, bettors are attacking this touchdown market from all angles. And as always, a D/ST dart at +500 is drawing its usual attention.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets