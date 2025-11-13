Jets vs Patriots Most Bet 1st TDs | NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football delivers a high-stakes AFC East matchup as the New York Jets head Boston way to battle the New England Patriots, and the first touchdown scorer market is drawing heavy attention. With both offenses leaning on specific playmakers near the goal line, bettors are taking clear, aggressive positions on who will cash the coveted opening score.

Below is the full breakdown of the most bet first-touchdown scorer picks for Jets–Patriots at BetMGM — and the numbers behind why each player is attracting action.

1. TreVeyon Henderson (NE) +390

TreVeyon Henderson remains New England’s most dynamic weapon, entering Week 11 with 430 rushing yards, 134 receiving yards, and three rushing touchdowns. He’s handled lead-back duties with steadiness and burst with Rhamondre Stevenson out, giving the Patriots the best chance at striking early.

The Jets have allowed the 12th-fewest rushing TDs (eight) this season, but have still surrendered six rushing TDs and three receiving TDs to opposing running backs. With Henderson’s workload rising and the Patriots leaning on the run near the goal line, he’s the most popular 1st TD pick of the night.

2. Stefon Diggs (NE) +700

Stefon Diggs has been a touchdown threat throughout the season, having scored in three straight games recently and serving as the Patriots’ top perimeter target. While the Jets’ pass defense has strengths, it has still allowed 17 passing touchdowns — 10 of them to wide receivers.

With his red-zone route volume and ability to win one-on-one, Diggs sits firmly among the public’s most bet first-touchdown candidates.

3. Demario Douglas (NE) +2000

Demario Douglas, who already has 296 receiving yards and three touchdowns, offers longshot value at +2000 — and bettors have taken notice. He’s scored in three games this season and has the quickness to turn short-area concepts into scoring plays.

New England often scripts touches for Douglas early, giving him sneaky appeal as a deep first-TD flier.

4. Hunter Henry (NE) +800

Hunter Henry has been a consistent factor in the red zone, posting 30 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns on the year. He’s scored in three games, and the Jets have been vulnerable to tight ends, allowing:

45.1 TE receiving yards per game ,

, Seven TDs to the position — second-most in the NFL.

With the Patriots frequently targeting Henry off play-action near the goal line, it’s no surprise he’s among the most bet options.

5. Drake Maye (NE) +1000

Drake Maye has run for two touchdowns this season and has logged 2,555 passing yards, often keeping drives alive with his athleticism. While the Jets have allowed just one rushing TD to opposing quarterbacks, Maye’s ability to extend plays makes him an intriguing pick at a strong price.

Bettors are taking advantage of his dual-threat capability at +1000.

Thursday Night Football 1st Touchdown Market Closing Bell

Whether it’s the power of Henderson, the route-running of Diggs, or a longshot dart like Douglas, the first-touchdown market for Jets–Patriots offers value across multiple positions. The first strike could very well come from a scripted drive or a red-zone mismatch — exactly where these five players thrive.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets