Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons Performance and Future Outlook in Fantasy Football

The Long-Awaited Kyle Pitts Bounceback

It’s been a long, frustrating road for Pitts managers, but Week 4 finally offered a glimpse of what everyone’s been waiting for since his rookie year. The Atlanta Falcons’ talented tight end delivered five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown in a convincing win over the Washington Commanders — his best game of the season and one that reminded everyone why he was once considered a generational prospect at the position.

After two inconsistent years marked by quarterback issues, offensive identity crises, and injuries, Pitts finally looked comfortable with Michael Penix Jr. at the controls. The chemistry between the two was noticeable, especially on seam routes and intermediate crossers. Fantasy managers who held onto Pitts through the early-season frustration might finally have reason to celebrate.

Sustainable Success or Mirage?

The key question moving forward is whether this breakout is sustainable or a one-off. The Falcons’ offense remains unpredictable, but the quarterback improvement and offensive balance under head coach Raheem Morris suggest Pitts can maintain weekly fantasy relevance.

Here’s the good and bad news:

Good: Pitts has averaged 6.3 targets per game since Week 2 and leads all Falcons in red-zone targets. He’s running a full route tree again, not just acting as a glorified slot receiver.

Bad: The Falcons’ offensive line remains inconsistent, and the offense runs through Bijan Robinson first and Drake London second. That caps Pitts’ weekly ceiling unless Atlanta opens up the passing game.

While Pitts is on a Week 5 bye, his rest-of-season outlook is encouraging. Expect him to settle in as a mid-tier TE1, with legitimate top-five upside if Penix continues to develop.

Fantasy Outlook: Start, Stash, or Sell High?

Fantasy managers need to treat Pitts like a buy-low-turned-hold candidate. His usage trends, red-zone role, and rapport with Penix are all improving. But his history of inconsistency still makes him risky as a “set it and forget it” starter.

Start him:

In all 12+ team leagues.

In PPR formats where tight end depth is scarce.

Caution:



If you have another reliable option — like Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, or Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals — you can afford to play matchups. Pitts’ usage is trending up, but Atlanta’s offense has been volatile for two years straight.

Trade Window:



If you roster two startable tight ends, Pitts’ Week 4 breakout gives you leverage to sell high to someone still chasing his 2021 rookie ceiling.

Betting Breakdown: Falcons, Props, and Market Movement

The Falcons’ bye week prevents immediate action, but sportsbooks have already adjusted Pitts’ future props slightly. His season-long receiving yards total reopened at 575.5 (Over -115), up from the 520 range before Week 4.

When Atlanta returns in Week 6, look for:

Pitts Anytime Touchdown (+230 to +260) – His red-zone target share has climbed above 20%.

Receiving Yards Over 44.5 (-110) – A modest line that’s hit in three of four games.

Falcons Team Total Overs – Atlanta’s offense averages 26+ points in wins, and Pitts’ involvement correlates directly with that efficiency.

If the Falcons’ offensive tempo holds, Pitts props could be undervalued for another week or two before the market fully adjusts.

DFS and Weekly Value Outlook

DFS managers finally have a reason to circle Pitts’ name again. His mid-tier salary range gives him a clean path to 3x value if he maintains a 15–20% target share.

Cash Games: Safe floor at low cost, particularly in PPR-friendly scoring formats.

Tournaments: High ceiling if the Falcons fall behind early and lean on the passing game. Pairing him with Penix offers low ownership and correlated upside.

Given the current landscape where tight ends outside the elite tier are hit-or-miss, Pitts is once again a DFS wildcard with legitimate ceiling.

Falcons Offense Moving Forward

It’s worth noting that Darnell Mooney’s struggles and London’s target inconsistency could open the door for Pitts to become the team’s most stable pass-catching option. The Falcons want to build a reliable offensive identity around their young quarterback — and a healthy, productive Pitts is key to that.

Expect Bijan Robinson to continue leading the team in touches, but Pitts’ route participation (north of 80%) suggests his production is here to stay. The Falcons are finding rhythm, and Pitts’ resurgence is at the center of it.

Final Takeaway

Fantasy managers have waited years for Kyle Pitts to deliver — and Week 4 may have been the turning point. The athleticism, route volume, and touchdown involvement are all trending up.

Prediction: Pitts finishes 2025 as a top-eight fantasy tight end with multiple spike weeks down the stretch.



Fantasy Move: Hold or start confidently post-bye.



Betting Move: Target Pitts receiving props early before they inflate.

Bottom Line: The breakout might finally be real — just in time for your playoff push.

