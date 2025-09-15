Monday Night Football Week 2: Any Time Touchdown Best Bets

‌



The NFL has put together a doubleheader for Week 2’s Monday Night Football schedule. Which players are we targeting in Chargers vs. Raiders and Bucs vs. Texans?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Nico Collins Any Time Touchdown Odds: +154

The Houston Texans are hoping to get off the schneid when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The AFC South contenders need to put together a superior offensive effort. With that, we are anticipating more involvement from Pro Bowl wideout Nico Collins.

Collins was held in check in Week 1, but he remains C.J. Stroud‘s preferred target. He was tied for the team lead with five targets last week, accounting for 18.5% of the target share. That aligns with Collins’s three-year average, pointing toward a sustainable production for weeks to come.

More importantly, Collins remains a premier target in the red zone. Last season, he led the team with 13 red zone targets in his 12 games played, maintaining that presence in the season opener. Now settling into the friendly confines of NRG Stadium, we expect Collins to deliver a game-changing performance against the Bucs.

Rachaad White Any Time Touchdown Odds: +500

A groin injury limited Rachaad White in the preseason. However, the Buccaneers’ running back was available in Week 1’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. While he was used sparingly as he worked his way back from injury, we predict a more robust workload for White in tonight’s inter-conference clash versus the Texans.

Assuredly, Bucky Irving has overtaken White as the bell cow on offense. Still, White’s workload should increase over the coming games. The former third-round pick played an average of 55.5% of the snaps last season, over double the 24.1% he played against the Falcons. Those weren’t blocking or wasted snaps, as White collected 144 rushing attempts and 57 targets last season.

White has been a formidable scoring option for the Bucs. He’s recorded nine touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, split evenly between receiving and rushing scores. He should see a meatier workload on Monday Night Football, and is a prime value candidate in the anytime touchdown market.

Ladd McConkey Any Time Touchdown Odds: +140

Keenan Allen stole the show in his return to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he won’t be able to maintain that production behind Ladd McConkey. We’re betting on the latter to make his presence felt in tonight’s AFC West showdown versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

McConkey was relatively quiet in Week 1, but he still had a hefty workload. The second-year pro soaked nine targets, representing 26.5% of the Chargers’ passing attempts. More importantly, he pulled down six receptions for 74 yards while playing 84.6% of the offensive snaps.

Justin Herbert consistently looks McConkey’s way in the red zone, and the Chargers’ wide receiver is one of the most reliable pass-catchers when it matters most. He caught seven of nine red zone targets last season, for an All-Pro worthy 77.8% catch rate. We didn’t see it in Week 1, but we expect McConkey to find paydirt on Monday.

Omarion Hampton Any Time Touchdown Odds: -125

We expected as much, but Omarion Hampton was the premier rushing option for the Chargers in the season opener. He’ll look to continue his dominance in Week 2, albeit with more offensive production.

Hampton was the undisputed RB1 versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He out-carried Najee Harris 15 carries to one, while playing 80.0% of the offensive snaps compared to Harris’ 18.5% snap count.

It didn’t amount to a touchdown, but Hampton’s involvement in the offensive game-planning points toward inevitable scoring. He may be the betting chalk, but Hampton is worth the investment versus the Raiders.

Brock Bowers Any Time Touchdown Odds: +145

Week 1’s unexpected upset over the New England Patriots validated one of the better-known positions — the Raiders’ offense lives and dies with Brock Bowers.

The Raiders’ tight end was unstoppable last week. Bowers hauled in five of eight targets for 103 receiving yards, accounting for over 25.0% of Las Vegas’ offensive production. An injury cast doubt on his playing status, but it appears that Bowers will suit up and be up to his usual antics versus the Chargers.

He may not have found the endzone in Week 1, but Bowers proved that he remains the priority on offense. At the current offering, Bowers is our preferred target in the anytime touchdown market.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.