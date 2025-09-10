NFL Best Bets: Jump on These Week 2 Player Props

‌



The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, bringing fresh opportunities in the player prop market.

Here are my top plays for Week 2!

Note: Odds are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. CIN QB Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (+148, FanDuel) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Much like years past, Burrow got off to another slow start, completing 14-of-23 passes for a paltry 113 yards in a rather unconvincing 17-16 win over the Browns. That said, this week is a classic bounce-back spot. The star QB thrives at home, and a matchup against Jacksonville sets up perfectly for him to get rolling.

The Jags allowed the seventh-most passing touchdowns last season, and while they held Carolina to just ten points in Week 1, the Bengals’ offense presents a far more formidable challenge. Burrow threw 3+ touchdowns in 10 of 17 games in 2024, and I think he hits that mark for the first time this year.

2. ARI RB James Conner OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards (-115, BetMGM) vs. Carolina Panthers

Conner was bottled up in Week 1, managing just 39 yards on 12 carries in a narrow win over the Saints. The sledding should be much easier this Sunday against a Panthers defense that continues to struggle against the run, giving up 143 yards on 16 carries to Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne in their opener. While Conner did split some work with Trey Benson, he still held a comfortable snap edge (39–21) and remains the clear lead back. Expect a bounce-back performance in what is a pretty modest rushing line, given the matchup.

