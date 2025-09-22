NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet 1st TD: Lions vs Ravens
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football first touchdown from BetMGM betting insights, featuring the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
Most bet player to score 1st touchdown (tickets)
Derrick Henry +500
As the engine of the Titans’ offense, Henry is seen as the likeliest candidate to strike first at the goal line.
Jahmyr Gibbs +600
Bettors see Gibbs as Detroit’s early spark, with a chance to score on an opening drive play.
Lamar Jackson +1100
Jackson’s ability to break free makes him a popular long-shot pick to open the scoring with his legs.
Amon-Ra St. Brown +900
Detroit’s most trusted receiver is expected to get the first touchdown on a designed red-zone look.
Zay Flowers +1100
Explosive and creative with the ball, Flowers is a trendy bet to deliver an early scoring jolt.
