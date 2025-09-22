Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet 1st TD: Lions vs Ravens

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football first touchdown from BetMGM betting insights, featuring the Detroit Lions taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Most bet player to score 1st touchdown (tickets)

Derrick Henry +500

As the engine of the Titans’ offense, Henry is seen as the likeliest candidate to strike first at the goal line.

Jahmyr Gibbs +600

Bettors see Gibbs as Detroit’s early spark, with a chance to score on an opening drive play.

Lamar Jackson +1100

Jackson’s ability to break free makes him a popular long-shot pick to open the scoring with his legs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown +900

Detroit’s most trusted receiver is expected to get the first touchdown on a designed red-zone look.

Zay Flowers +1100

Explosive and creative with the ball, Flowers is a trendy bet to deliver an early scoring jolt.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs Ravens Best Bets

NFL · 24 minutes ago

Gabriel Santiago

Lions vs Ravens: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs Ravens Best Anytime TD Scorer Props

NFL · 2 hours ago

Paul Connor

NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet Player Props: Lions vs Ravens

NFL · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet Anytime TD: Lions vs Ravens

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Giants Same Game Parlay

NFL · 22 hours ago

Grant White

Ashton Jeanty Early Struggles in First Two Weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Deebo Samuel of the Washington Commanders vs. Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Fantasy Football Focus: Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Insights

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears Analysis: Who Will Provide Fantasy Production?

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff