Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 1 hour ago

NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs Ravens Best Anytime TD Scorer Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


Week 3 in the NFL wraps up with a battle of Super Bowl contenders as the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) host the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Monday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with our best anytime touchdown scorer picks for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Lions vs. Ravens

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 22, 2025
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Stream: Fubo
  • Spread: Ravens -5.5 (-104) | Total: 53.5
  • Moneyline: Lions (+198), Ravens (-240)

1. BAL WR Zay Flowers Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Flowers has been a focal point of the Ravens’ passing attack, hauling in 14 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown through two games. Detroit’s secondary remains exploitable, and with this game boasting a hefty point total, volume should be on Flowers’s side. At +110 odds, the value is certainly there for him to hit pay dirt.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

2. DET WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+105)

After a quiet Week 1, St. Brown exploded for three touchdowns in last Sunday’s beatdown of the Bears, all coming from inside eight yards. The Sun God leads all wideouts with six red-zone targets this season and ranked second in that category in 2024. His consistent involvement near the goal line makes St. Brown a tremendous value in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Lions vs Ravens: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet Player Props: Lions vs Ravens

NFL · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet 1st TD: Lions vs Ravens

NFL · 2 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

NFL MNF Week 3 Most Bet Anytime TD: Lions vs Ravens

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Giants Same Game Parlay

NFL · 22 hours ago

Grant White

Ashton Jeanty Early Struggles in First Two Weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Deebo Samuel of the Washington Commanders vs. Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Fantasy Football Focus: Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Insights

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears Analysis: Who Will Provide Fantasy Production?

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Top Waiver Wire Quarterback Picks Across Fantasy Football Leagues

NFL · 3 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff