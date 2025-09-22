NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs Ravens Best Anytime TD Scorer Props

‌



Week 3 in the NFL wraps up with a battle of Super Bowl contenders as the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) host the Detroit Lions (1-1) on Monday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with our best anytime touchdown scorer picks for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Date: Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Stream: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Ravens -5.5 (-104) | Total: 53.5

Ravens -5.5 (-104) | 53.5 Moneyline: Lions (+198), Ravens (-240)

1. BAL WR Zay Flowers Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Flowers has been a focal point of the Ravens’ passing attack, hauling in 14 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown through two games. Detroit’s secondary remains exploitable, and with this game boasting a hefty point total, volume should be on Flowers’s side. At +110 odds, the value is certainly there for him to hit pay dirt.

2. DET WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+105)

After a quiet Week 1, St. Brown exploded for three touchdowns in last Sunday’s beatdown of the Bears, all coming from inside eight yards. The Sun God leads all wideouts with six red-zone targets this season and ranked second in that category in 2024. His consistent involvement near the goal line makes St. Brown a tremendous value in what should be a high-scoring affair.

