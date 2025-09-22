NFL Monday Night Football: Lions vs Ravens Best Bets

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. With that, there are betting opportunities every week between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 3!

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: BAL -5.5 (-104) | Total: 53.5 (-105/-115)

BAL -5.5 (-104) | 53.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: DET +198 | BAL -240

MNF: Lions vs Ravens Player Props | Anytime TDs: Lions vs Ravens Anytime TD

Best Bet: Over 53.5 (-105)

Prepare for the latest rendition of “birds vs. cats" this Monday night as the Detroit Lions visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. To up the ante, both of these squads presently reside within the NFL’s top-seven teams in terms of Super Bowl LX odds (despite residing in opposite conferences).

The Ravens are the top offense in the league right now. Powered by the dynamic abilities of two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, Baltimore has produced a whopping 40.5 PPG to this point. Of course, the Lions are not far behind in that category, scoring 32.5 PPG in their own right.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff managed to get his side back on track last week, throwing for 334 yards and five scores in a winning effort. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a major proponent of that; he was the recipient of three of those touchdowns.

Baltimore enters tonight’s meeting as a significant favorite, laying between 5.5 and 4.5 points at most shops. A spread range of that nature can be tough to wager on. Additionally, ESPN Analytics gives the Ravens a 57.1% chance at victory tonight. When compared to their current moneyline price (at FanDuel Sportsbook) of -240 odds, it translates to a 70.6% winning probability. Obviously, that presents a considerable discrepancy.

I fully believe in Baltimore this year, but their odds for this contest are a little too chalky. Detroit is a side that deserves respect, and because of that, I prefer the over 53.5 combined points is a tall total, no doubt, but the defenses here have not been “light outs" for opponents. Both the Ravens and Lions are listed outside of the top 20 in terms of points allowed. From there, no NFL team has surrendered more yardage per game than Baltimore (409.5).

Best Bet: Jared Goff Over 256.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Goff has showcased varying results in this department recently, producing totals of 225 and 334 yards in 2025. However, I love that the ten-year veteran is completing passes at a highly accurate clip right now: 80.6%.

Since entering the NFL in 2016, Goff has gone over 4,400 passing yards in five different campaigns (including each of the three consecutive years). Throughout 134 regular-season games, he’s averaged 261.9 yards per contest.

The Lions’ receiving corps should match up well with Baltimore’s defensive backfield. Detroit has varying athletes in St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, and speedy wideout Jameson Williams. I think they can have success against a Ravens team that is surrendering 298.5 passing yards per game, especially with Baltimore being occupied by Detroit’s fierce rushing tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Week 3 Best Bets: Lions vs. Ravens

Over 53.5 (-105)

Jared Goff Over 256.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Week 3 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.