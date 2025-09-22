Live NowLive
NFL · 12 minutes ago

Lions vs Ravens: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Lions vs Ravens: Best NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

It’s a battle of Super Bowl contenders as the Detroit Lions (1-1) and Baltimore Ravens (1-1) square off on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3 in the NFL.

Here are my top player prop bets in what should be an exciting tilt:

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

DET RB Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+116)

I expect Detroit to lean on Gibbs’s outlet/space touches as road underdogs in a high-total matchup. The dynamic back drew a whopping ten targets in Week 1, and Baltimore has allowed the fifth-most receptions to the position. If the Lions are going to keep pace with the Ravens’ offense, Gibbs’s role as a pass catcher should be front and center.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

BAL RB Justice Hill OVER 2.5 Receptions (+120) 

Sticking with the running backs, Hill caught three passes in last week’s victory over the Browns. The veteran averaged 2.8 receptions per game last season and is currently playing about 40% of the snaps in 2025, serving as Baltimore’s go-to back on passing downs. If this game turns into a shootout, Hill should see additional targets and has a solid chance to clear this number.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

