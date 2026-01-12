NFL MNF Wild Card Most Bet 1st TD: Texans vs Steelers

Here are the most bet NFL Wild Card Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nico Collins (HOU) +650

Nico Collins is the most popular choice to score the game’s first touchdown. Houston is expected to start aggressively through the air, and Collins is the primary target in early red-zone attempts.

Kenneth Gainwell (PIT) +900

Kenneth Gainwell is a frequent early-game option for Pittsburgh, with bettors hoping he converts a short-yardage or screen pass into the first score.

DK Metcalf (PIT) +1000

DK Metcalf’s big-play ability makes him a favorite for explosive early touchdowns. He’s often targeted on deep passes, giving bettors hope for a high-reward prop.

Jaylen Warren (PIT) +1000

Jaylen Warren could strike first if Pittsburgh leans on the running game to open the scoring. His quickness and ability to exploit holes make him a viable early-game threat.

Woody Marks (HOU) +650

Woody Marks is another Houston player attracting first-touchdown bets, particularly in goal-line situations or designed plays early in the game.

