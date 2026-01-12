Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 12 minutes ago

NFL MNF Wild Card Most Bet 1st TD: Texans vs Steelers

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet NFL Wild Card Monday Night Football first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Nico Collins (HOU) +650

Nico Collins is the most popular choice to score the game’s first touchdown. Houston is expected to start aggressively through the air, and Collins is the primary target in early red-zone attempts.

Kenneth Gainwell (PIT) +900

Kenneth Gainwell is a frequent early-game option for Pittsburgh, with bettors hoping he converts a short-yardage or screen pass into the first score.

DK Metcalf (PIT) +1000

DK Metcalf’s big-play ability makes him a favorite for explosive early touchdowns. He’s often targeted on deep passes, giving bettors hope for a high-reward prop.

Jaylen Warren (PIT) +1000

Jaylen Warren could strike first if Pittsburgh leans on the running game to open the scoring. His quickness and ability to exploit holes make him a viable early-game threat.

Woody Marks (HOU) +650

Woody Marks is another Houston player attracting first-touchdown bets, particularly in goal-line situations or designed plays early in the game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
NFL Kalshi Picks
NFL Kalshi Player Props
Jan 12 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-2.5

-150

O 39.5

PIT

PIT

+2.5

+138

U 39.5

Final
Panthers covered +9.5, O 43.5
LAR

LAR

34

CAR

CAR

31

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 4 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns Coaching Debate: Schwartz vs. McDaniel
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Coaching Carousel & Changes in NFL Markets for 2026
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
New York Giants Coach Race: Stefanski vs. Harbaugh
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa's Future: Will He Leave the Dolphins?
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Will Jeremiyah Love Be a Top 10 Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?