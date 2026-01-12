Live NowLive
NFL · 13 minutes ago

NFL MNF Wild Card Most Bet Players Props: Texans vs Steelers

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet NFL Wild Card Monday Night Football player prop bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Christian Kirk (HOU) Over 2.5 Receptions +150

Christian Kirk has been a reliable target in Houston’s passing game, and bettors are expecting him to see consistent targets in key situations. Over 2.5 receptions is the most popular bet, signaling confidence that Kirk will be heavily involved.

Aaron Rodgers (PIT) Over 0.5 Rushing yards -110

Even though Aaron Rodgers isn’t known for his running ability anymore, bettors are taking the safer bet that he will scramble at least once to pick up some yards on the ground. This is a conservative play that reflects trust in Rodgers’s mobility.

Aaron Rodgers (PIT) Under 32.5 Longest passing completion -110

Fans betting on this prop expect that Pittsburgh’s passing game won’t produce a big explosive play. Rodgers may connect consistently, but likely won’t have a completion that stretches the field over 32.5 yards.

Nico Collins (HOU) Over 68.5 Receiving yards -115

Nico Collins has emerged as Houston’s go-to receiver, and the public expects him to carry a heavy portion of the passing game. Over 68.5 yards reflects confidence that he will consistently move the chains and make an impact.

Jonnu Smith (PIT) Over 1.5 Receptions -150

Jonnu Smith is expected to be a key short-yardage and red-zone target for Pittsburgh. Bettors are leaning toward him making at least two catches, highlighting trust in his role as a reliable safety valve for Rodgers.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

