NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Most Bet 1st TDs

‌



We’ve got a critical NFC West battle between a pair of 3-1 teams kicking off Week 5 as the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams clash in California. With divisional implications on the line, bettors at BetMGM have taken a strong stance on who will strike first in the end zone. From workhorse running backs to star wideouts and a longshot tight end, here are BetMGM’s most bet first touchdown scorers for tonight.

Kyren Williams +400

Kyren Williams has established himself as the Rams’ lead back, ranking seventh in the NFL with 303 rushing yards. He’s also added two scores and eight catches for 52 yards. With 16 touchdowns in 2024, Williams is no stranger to the end zone and has scored in two games this season. The 49ers’ defense has allowed just two rushing TDs all year, but his heavy red-zone role has made him the most popular choice to open the scoring.

Puka Nacua +575

No receiver in football has been more productive than Puka Nacua to start the 2025 season. He leads the NFL in catches (42) and receiving yards (402) while adding one receiving and one rushing touchdown. With Matthew Stafford’s trust and a massive target share, bettors see Nacua as the most likely wideout to strike early. The 49ers have given up just two WR touchdowns all season, but his volume makes him a prime candidate to hit the board first.

Davante Adams +650

Davante Adams has been a red-zone force with three touchdown receptions this season, tied for eighth in the NFL. He’s scored in three of four games and remains one of the league’s premier scoring threats after notching over 1,000 yards and eight TDs last year. Facing a 49ers defense that has allowed just two receiving touchdowns to WRs, Adams still carries substantial value as a polished route-runner capable of creating early separation.

Christian McCaffrey +450

Even without a rushing touchdown this season, Christian McCaffrey continues to dominate in San Francisco’s offense. He’s caught two TDs through the air and averages more than 20 touches per game between his rushing and receiving work. The Rams have yet to allow a touchdown to a running back in 2025, but McCaffrey’s dual-threat usage ensures he’s always a candidate to cash a first TD ticket.

Tyler Higbee +1800

The long shot of the group, Tyler Higbee, enters this matchup with six catches on 11 targets for 62 yards. Injuries derailed his 2024 season, though he still scored twice in limited action. The 49ers defense has allowed 182 yards to tight ends this season and is tied for the league-high with three touchdowns surrendered to the position. With his size and role in the red zone, bettors see Higbee as a sneaky high-payout option to strike first.

Thursday Night Football 1st TD Market Closing Bell

From stars like Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Christian McCaffrey to proven veterans like Davante Adams and Tyler Higbee, bettors have spread action across both favorites and value plays. With the NFC West rivalry heating up, the race to the first touchdown could set the tone for the entire primetime clash.

