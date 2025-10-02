NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Most Bet Anytime TDs

‌



Thursday Night Football brings a marquee NFC West battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. The spotlight isn’t just on the division rivalry—it’s on the end zone, where NFL bettors are piling onto touchdown markets at BetMGM. From star veterans to emerging playmakers, the public has spoken on who they expect to find pay dirt.

Here are BetMGM’s most bet anytime touchdown scorers for 49ers-Rams.

SF vs LAR Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Davante Adams +125

Davante Adams has wasted no time making an impact with his new team, with 265 receiving yards, while he’s tied for eighth with three touchdown catches this season. He’s found the end zone in three of his four games, picking up right where he left off from last year’s 1,000-yard, eight-TD campaign split between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. The challenge comes against a 49ers defense that has allowed only two touchdown receptions to wide receivers all season, ranking among the league’s stingiest. Still, Adams’ volume and red-zone pedigree make him a popular betting choice.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Puka Nacua +105

Puka Nacua has built on his first two years in the league and now leads the NFL in both receptions (42) and receiving yards (402). He’s also added two touchdowns—one through the air and one on the ground. Nacua scored in two different games this season and remains Matthew Stafford’s most trusted target in critical situations. The 49ers rank seventh in the league in points allowed (18.8 per game), but with Nacua’s high target share, bettors are confident that his elite usage will translate into another scoring opportunity.

Demarcus Robinson +320

With San Francisco missing several key pass catchers, Demarcus Robinson has stepped into a bigger role. After making his season debut in Week 4, Robinson has a revenge-game angle against his former team, where he posted a career-high seven touchdowns last year. The Rams’ defense has allowed four receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season, which sits in the middle of the league. Bettors are seeing strong value in Robinson at plus money to capitalize on the extra opportunities.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Christian McCaffrey -140

Even without a rushing score yet in 2025, Christian McCaffrey remains the focal point of the 49ers’ offense. He’s tallied two touchdown catches through the first four games, continuing to show his value as a dual threat. The injury-plagued 2024 season is firmly behind him, and bettors are recalling his 21-touchdown campaign in 2023 as proof he can break games open. The one concern: the Rams are the only team in the NFL yet to allow a touchdown to a running back this season. Still, bettors are betting on talent, not history, with McCaffrey’s odds making him one of the most-backed names on the slate.

Kyren Williams -190

Kyren Williams continues to power the Rams’ ground game, sitting seventh in the NFL with 303 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns and eight receptions. He’s scored in two games already this year after posting 16 total touchdowns in 2024. The 49ers’ run defense has held strong, allowing just two rushing scores all season and no touchdowns to running backs through the air. Despite the challenge, Williams’ heavy workload and red-zone role make him a favorite to reach the end zone again.

TNF 49ers vs Rams Most Bet Anytime Touchdowns

Davante Adams +125

Puka Nacua +105

Demarcus Robinson +320

Christian McCaffrey -140

Kyren Williams -190

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

Thursday Night Football Anytime TD Market Closing Bell

From established stars like Davante Adams and Christian McCaffrey to rising forces like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, bettors have locked in on a mix of elite playmakers and volume-driven scorers. As divisional rivals square off in primetime, the end zone will be the ultimate decider for both fans and bettors.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets