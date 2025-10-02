NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs Rams Most Bet Player Props

‌



Week 5’s Thursday Night Football features a divisional showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Bettors have wasted no time locking in their favorite NFL props at BetMGM, with action pouring in on key running backs and receivers expected to take center stage.

Let’s dive into the most bet player props at BetMGM for 49ers vs Rams.

SF vs LAR Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Brian Robinson Jr. Over 17.5 Rushing Yards

Bettors are hammering the over here, with 99% of the money backing Brian Robinson Jr. to clear 17.5 rushing yards. Despite splitting time, Robinson has been efficient in limited opportunities, averaging 24 yards per game on 22 carries this season. He’s gone over this number in all four contests, including a season-best 33 yards in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams have allowed just 98.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 10th in the NFL, but Robinson’s usage ensures he’s a strong candidate to cash this low number.

Blake Corum Over 30.5 Rushing Yards

Another young back drawing heavy support, with 99% of money on the over, Blake Corum, enters this NFC West battle averaging 40 yards per game on 23 carries this season. He’s gone over this number twice already, highlighted by a 53-yard performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. San Francisco’s defense has shown some cracks against the run, ranking 17th in the NFL by giving up 118.8 rushing yards per game. With Corum running behind a solid Rams line, bettors see a strong path for him to clear this total.

Demarcus Robinson Over 28.5 Receiving Yards

Demarcus Robinson returned from suspension last week and immediately stepped into a role with San Francisco’s banged-up receiving corps. With Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and George Kittle sidelined, Robinson could see an expanded workload against his former team. He caught one of two targets for 20 yards last week and produced 505 receiving yards last season, going over this number 10 times, including in the playoffs. The Rams rank 10th against the pass, but have allowed the 10th-most catches (13 per game) and 12th-most yards (152 per game) to opposing wideouts, giving Robinson a potential “revenge spot” opportunity. Bettors see the potential too, with 99% of the betting dollars going toward the over.

Christian McCaffrey Over 6.5 Receptions

Christian McCaffrey continues to be the centerpiece of the Niners’ offense, with 31 catches on 43 targets this season. He’s averaged 7.75 receptions per game and has gone over this number twice already, hitting six in each of his other two contests in 2025. With the Niners’ pass-catching group thinned out, McCaffrey should again serve as a safety valve for Mac Jones in high-leverage situations. Bettors clearly expect him to pile up catches, even against a Rams defense that has limited running backs to just 12 total receptions this year.

Christian McCaffrey Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts

In addition to his receiving role, McCaffrey remains the feature runner. He has 69 carries on the season, averaging 17.25 per game, and bettors are backing him to clear 16.5 attempts. While his 3.3 yards per carry average is below his career mark, Kyle Shanahan’s offense continues to feed him consistent touches. The Rams have allowed the 10th-fewest rushing attempts to backs (19 per game), but McCaffrey’s dual-threat role and workhorse status make this prop appealing.

TNF 49ers vs Rams Most Bet Player Props

Brian Robinson Jr. over 17.5 rushing yards – 99% of money is on the over

Blake Corum over 30.5 rushing yards – 99% of money is on the over

Demarcus Robinson over 28.5 receiving yards – 99% of money is on the over

Christian McCaffrey over 6.5 receptions

Christian McCaffrey over 16.5 rushing attempts

Thursday Night Football Player Props Market Closing Bell

With divisional stakes and stars on both sidelines, the betting public is zeroing in on rushing and receiving opportunities for playmakers. Brian Robinson Jr. and Blake Corum highlight value on the ground, while Demarcus Robinson could see a surge in targets against his old team. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey remains the most reliable source of volume for San Francisco, both as a runner and a receiver.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets