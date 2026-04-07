Rams’ 2026 Draft Could Give LA Missing Pieces To Dominate 2026 Season

Rams Strategy Focuses on Bolstering Defensive Front

Many scouts and analysts across the NFL may think Ponds will not succeed just because of his height, but his speed, physicality, and production are factors that say the opposite. In the right scheme, Ponds could become a great to elite slot corner.

The Rams in the NFL Draft will continue to bolster the secondary, and adding a player like Ponds gives Shula great versatility with his defenses to play a blend of man or zone, so the Rams don’t become one-dimensional with their coverages against great offenses.

If the Rams can make a significant improvement in the secondary, the defensive front should be able to get home and help to create one of the NFL’s more balanced defenses, which should lead to a very deep playoff run and hopefully raise the Lombardi once again in SoFi Stadium.