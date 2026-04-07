Rams’ 2026 Draft Could Give LA Missing Pieces To Dominate 2026 Season

For his career, Ponds recorded 167 tackles, 31 pass breakups, seven interceptions, one forced fumble, and two touchdowns. Ponds really showed out during 2025. During Indiana’s College Football Playoff run, Ponds made one of the more impressive plays as he intercepted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore on the first play of the CFP Semifinal and took it back for a pick-six.
Overall, Ponds is a great prospect, and the Rams could get a great corner if they choose to make this selection. In LA’s defense, Ponds could provide defensive coordinator Chris Shula great versatility, being able to cover receivers in the slot, and if needed, use his physicality in the run game. Ponds also has elite speed as he ran an unofficial 4.31 40-yard dash at Indiana’s Pro Day.
Ponds’ speed gives LA the ability to match any of the NFL’s fastest receivers across the field because Ponds also has the physicality, even if he is a bit undersized. In addition, if the Rams feel the need, they could have Ponds learn how to return kicks to make plays on special teams.