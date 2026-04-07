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NFL · 17 minutes ago

ESPN Ranks the 15 Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now

John Canady

Host · Writer

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Apr 7 7:00 PM
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CHI

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-5.5

-213

O 251.5

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+5.5

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Apr 7 7:00 PM
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-12.5

-669

O 231.5

IND

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+12.5

+567

U 231.5

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