NFL Thursday Night Football: Dolphins vs Bills Top Player Props

‌



Two teams couldn’t be headed in more opposite directions to open the 2025 NFL season. The Buffalo Bills are merrily on their way, winning and covering the spread in each of their first two games. Conversely, the Miami Dolphins have fallen on hard times, dropping to 0-2 to open the campaign. With these AFC foes renewing acquaintances on Thursday Night Football, the Bills have a definite edge that is captured in the betting price.

Still, we’ve got plus-money props that are worth making as the Bills host the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football!

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Spread: BUF -11.5 | Total: 49.5

Moneyline: BUF -900 | MIA +610

Keon Coleman to Record 70+ Receiving Yards +265

As is typically the case, the Bills have unleashed their offense in two solid showings to open the campaign. While they have several top pass-catchers to distribute the ball to, Keon Coleman has emerged as Josh Allen’s most reliable target.

Coleman has leveled up his play in 2025. The second-year pro has hauled in 11 of 14 targets for a 78.6% catch rate while leading the team in targets. Granted, 11 of those 14 targets came in the season opener, but Coleman pulled down all three of the passes thrown in his way in Week 2.

Moreover, the Bills could turn to their passing game more frequently on Thursday Night Football, as they look to exploit the Dolphins’ most glaring weakness. Miami has given up an average of 236.5 passing yards per game, the ninth-most in the NFL, including 262 in their lone road game.

Coleman has the potential to go off on Thursday night. The former first-round pick is grabbing everything thrown in his vicinity, and the Dolphins have already allowed three 70-yard receivers. You could play it safe by taking the over on his receiving yards prop, but we’re going more exotic and are backing Coleman to eclipse 70 yards.

James Cook to Record 80+ Rushing Yards +134

As is typically the case in lopsided wins, the Bills should be expected to turn to their running game more frequently to control the clock. With that, James Cook is positioned for another heavy workload and to soar above his rushing yards prop.

Cook enters the contest with a nice rushing yards total of 69.5. Still, he’s demonstrated the ability to cruise past that. The Bills’ running back toted the ball 21 times last week, churning out 132 yards and two scores. A similar situation should play out in Week 3, necessitating hefty involvement from Cook from start to finish.

Miami’s shortcomings aren’t limited to its passing defense. The Fins gave up 122 rushing yards in last week’s loss to the Patriots. That’s in addition to getting trampled to the tune of 156 yards in the season-opening loss to the Colts. Simple arithmetic shows that they give up an average of 139.0 rushing yards per game, the eighth-most in the league.

The Bills will turn to Cook frequently throughout this intra-divisional contest, and we expect him to respond appropriately. Cook should have no problem reaching the 80-yard plateau, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he blew past it.

Bradley Chubb to Record a Sack +225

Buffalo deserves some credit for protecting its quarterback, but they haven’t been infallible to start the season. Allen has been sacked twice, hurried on a few occasions, and knocked down a handful of times. With Bradley Chubb operating off the edge, he should be able to add to those woes in Week 3.

Chubb remains one of the best at getting to opposing quarterbacks. The two-time Pro Bowler has 2.0 sacks this season, recording one in each of his first two games. Moreover, he’s recorded at least 20 quarterback hits in each of his last two seasons and eclipsed 19 quarterback hits in every season he’s played at least 14 games.

While he missed all of last season with a torn ACL, Chubb recorded 11.0 sacks in 2023. That brings his career total up to 41.5 sacks in 75 games. Still in his prime years, the Dolphins’ defensive stalwart is positioned to set a new career benchmark in sacks.

Allen is elusive, but his offensive line has shown a few cracks early this season. At the same time, Chubb is playing out of his cleats while consistently pressuring opposing quarterbacks. This might be the only win the Dolphins have in store, but we like Bradley Chubb to record a sack on Thursday Night Football.

